Polycrisis Grips Global Automotive Industry

Rising production costs, U.S. tariffs, intense competition, supply chain disruptions, and stringent environmental regulations have converged to create a perfect storm for the global automotive industry.

Ambitious environmental targets, stiff global competition, and lingering pandemic-induced supply chain complexities are pushing the global automotive industry to its limits. Top car manufacturers, including European giants like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BMW, and Ferrari, are grappling with a confluence of challenges that have eroded profits and spurred widespread cost-cutting measures. The industry is facing a perfect storm of rising production costs, U.S.

tariffs, intense competition, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory pressures. This situation has led to declining profits, layoffs, and widespread cost-cutting measures, highlighting the mounting strain on the industry. Sigrid de Vries, Director General of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), aptly described the current situation as a 'polycrisis,' where multiple interconnected challenges amplify each other, creating a more severe situation than the sum of their individual parts. DE Vries emphasized that transitioning to zero-emission vehicles, primarily through electric vehicles (EVs), is a monumental task that has been further complicated by these multiple crises. ACEA represents 16 major European automakers and is seeking greater support from the European Commission to navigate the sector's challenges. The EU, known for its ambitious and stringent carbon emission rules, is pushing for a 55% reduction in carbon emissions from new cars by 2030 and aims to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. However, the regulatory uncertainty surrounding these targets and the lack of sufficient incentives for EV adoption are creating hurdles for European automakers. Meanwhile, China, a major player in the EV market, is supporting its domestic industry through subsidies, tax incentives, and significant investments in research and development. This increasing dominance of Chinese EVs adds another layer of complexity to the global automotive landscape. Experts warn that the Western automotive industry needs to strategically recalibrate its investments, product planning, and global operations to navigate this turbulent period





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Automotive Industry Polycrisis Electric Vehicles Regulations Supply Chain Disruptions Competition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla Autopilot Once Sat at the Vanguard of Automotive Tech—Today, Not So MuchTesla’s trailblazing driver assist features are now matched or outclassed by mainstream rivals’ systems.

Read more »

All-Stars Car Show Spotlights Houston’s Automotive Culture at Daikin ParkThe inaugural All-Stars Car Show at Daikin Park made history on August 2, 2025, as the first-ever car show inside a Major League Baseball stadium. The Astros’ home ballpark was transformed into a full-scale car show, featuring more than 380 vehicles.

Read more »

Why Slate Automotive says it has cracked the code to affordable EVsSlate Automotive says its compact pickup truck has cracked the code to making affordable, U.S.-built EVs. Can it still succeed without a federal tax credit?

Read more »

Hands-on learning: How West Jordan High School's automotive program inspires future mechanicsMya Constantino is a multimedia journalist for FOX 13 News.

Read more »

Utah's new Automotive Addiction museum revs up excitement with rare vehiclesIf you’re a car enthusiast, there’s a new destination in Utah that’s turning heads: Automotive Addiction.From museum-quality vehicles to exclusive car events,

Read more »

Curbee: Mobile Automotive Service Increasingly Makes Economic SenseMobile vehicle service performed at the homes of customers increasingly makes economic sense, Curbee says. Mobile service is cheaper that installing new repair bays.

Read more »