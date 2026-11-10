Polly Tea Rooms in Marlborough Closes After 114 Years

The Polly Tea Rooms in Marlborough, Wiltshire, has shut after 114 years, with owner David Clarke blaming tax rises and minimum wage increases for the closure.

The Polly Tea Rooms in Marlborough, Wiltshire, closed its doors on Monday after 114 years. Its owner, David Clarke MBE, said it is 'simply impossible' for any High Street business to succeed under what he described as 'relentless tax rises'. The tea room had been a fixture of the town's historic High Street since 1912, and Marlborough has frequently been voted one of the best places to live in the UK.

Customers were dismayed to find the premises shut without warning, with a sign pinned to the door announcing the 'closure of The Polly Tea Rooms after 114 years'. The tea room was known for its cream teas, cakes and knickerbocker glories, and it attracted generations of pupils from Marlborough College as well as busloads of tourists.

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Polly Tea Rooms Cites Tax Rises

The Polly Tea Rooms blamed relentless tax rises and minimum wage increases for its closure. The notice said these pressures came at a time when the cost of living crisis was affecting customers' ability to eat out, which it said had made trading unsustainable.

The tea room warned that it is 'simply impossible to run a High Street business in these circumstances' before thanking its staff and customers. Its devastated owner, David Clarke MBE, said he had struggled on despite mounting economic pressures but could no longer make ends meet.

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Mr Clarke told the Daily Mail that he had been funding the business from his own savings while hoping the Budget would bring help for businesses like his. Instead, he said the outcome was the same as every budget the Government has introduced, which he described as quite the opposite of help.

The tea room has a long history with famous visitors. It was set up by suffragette Janet McCloud and her partner Jean Leith Hay, and it was a favourite of celebrities including Hollywood legend Cary Grant, Robbie Williams, actor Rupert Everett and the Bee Gees. When Kate Middleton attended nearby Marlborough College in the late 1990s, she was said to visit the tea room every week with her friends for her favourite blueberry muffins.

Owner David Clarke Criticises Budget

David Clarke MBE said the Budget offered no relief for the tea room, only higher costs. He pointed to another minimum wage increase and a business rates measure that he said applied only to much smaller businesses than his own.

Mr Clarke also mocked the language used by John Healey, who spoke about 'hope' for the future during the Budget. He said Mr Healey used the word so many times that he lost count, and compared the approach to Mr Micawber from David Copperfield, hoping something will turn up.

Mr Clarke accused the Labour Government of spending far too much money on the wrong things and then taxing the people who would be able to create growth, leaving them with nothing left to achieve it. He added that, along with literally hundreds of other businesses, he had no option but to give up trying to make the business work.

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Reform MP Danny Kruger, who won his seat in East Wiltshire before defecting from the Tories, said he was 'appalled' by the news. He said an institution in Marlborough that survived two world wars had been broken by Labour's cost-of-living crisis and its war on employers, and he called for urgent cuts to VAT on hospitality, cuts to employer NICs and the scrapping of the Employment Rights Act.

Local Reaction and Impact on Marlborough High Street

Local residents and business figures have warned that the closure reflects wider pressure on Marlborough's High Street. Shocked locals said they were saddened to lose what they called a real Marlborough treasure and icon.

Renowned local craftsman Mark 'Binzy' Nash, whose family has operated in the town for four generations, said he was surprised to see how many places are empty on the High Street, especially when Marlborough is considered affluent and fairly well off. He said he wondered what would be left in another 18 months, given rising rents, rates, energy costs and the living wage.

Mr Nash described the situation as a recipe for extremely hard trading times. His comments were posted on the local Marlborough Noticeboard, which was flooded with complaints from concerned locals. Another resident, Chris Brennan, said he was so sad to hear the news but not surprised at all.