Polly Tea Rooms Closes After 114 Years Blaming Tax Rises

The historic Polly Tea Rooms in Marlborough has shut its doors after 114 years. Owner David Clarke cites relentless tax increases and economic pressures as the primary reasons for the closure of this iconic Wiltshire establishment.

The Polly Tea Rooms, a historic establishment in Marlborough, Wiltshire, has permanently closed its doors after operating for 114 years. The closure was announced on Monday by owner David Clarke MBE, who stated that the business could no longer survive due to relentless tax rises and rising costs. This marks the end of an era for one of the most beloved fixtures on the town's historic High Street.

Historic Establishment Fails To Survive Economic Pressures

Founded in 1912 by suffragette Janet McCloud and her partner Jean Leith Hay, the tea room has served as a cultural landmark for over a century. Despite surviving two world wars and various economic shifts, the business ultimately succumbed to mounting financial pressures. Mr. Clarke explained that he had been funding the operations from his personal savings while waiting for government support that never materialized.

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Owner Blames Government Policy And Rising Costs

David Clarke MBE attributed the closure to a combination of relentless tax rises, minimum wage increases, and the ongoing cost of living crisis. He criticized the recent Budget for failing to provide a lifeline to businesses like his, noting that help for small businesses only applied to much smaller entities. Mr. Clarke argued that the current government is taxing those who create growth too heavily, leaving them with nothing left to achieve.

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Celebrity History And Local Community Impact

The Polly Tea Rooms was famous for hosting numerous celebrities, including Princess Kate Middleton during her schooldays at Marlborough College in the late 1990s. Other notable visitors included Cary Grant, Robbie Williams, Rupert Everett, the Bee Gees, and the late Sir Patrick Stewart. The loss of this institution has deeply affected the local community, with residents expressing sadness over the disappearance of a real Marlborough treasure and icon.

Political Reaction And Future Of High Street Businesses

Reform MP Danny Kruger expressed outrage at the closure, blaming Labour's policies for the cost-of-living crisis and calling it a war on employers. He urged for urgent cuts to VAT on hospitality and employer NICs, along with scrapping the Employment Rights Act. Meanwhile, local craftsman Mark Binzy Nash warned that high rents, rates, and energy costs are creating extremely hard trading times for other businesses in the affluent town.