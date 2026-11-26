WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Turkey may be the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, but stuffing isn’t far behind in the race for Americans’ favorite holiday dish. A recent Economist/YouGov poll asked 1,623 U.S. citizens to name their favorite Thanksgiving food.

Turkey came in first, followed by stuffing, pie, potato dishes and macaroni and cheese. The survey was conducted Nov. 20-23, with open-ended responses grouped into categories. d3nkl3psvxxpe9.cloudfront.netThe comfort-food favorite rounded out the list. The survey measured favorite foods, not which dishes people planned to serve. A separate YouGov survey found turkey was the most commonly expected Thanksgiving dish, with mashed potatoes, pie, rolls and stuffing also widely expected at the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 13-year-old Seguin QB recovering from testicular cancer is relearning to walk and has a Make-A-Wish dream: be an honorary Cowboys captain and walk out with Dak Prescott on Dec. 27 at AT&T Stadium. Purple Heart veteran Dylan Desorcy killed in Hondo roadway fight; 2 arrested HONDO, Texas: A man died after a 2:20 a.m. motorcycle crash on Avenue T. Police say witnesses reported a dispute and physical altercation tied to the case.