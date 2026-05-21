Poll suggests Labour could beat Reform UK in general election; calls to 'unite the Right'

A study shows that a Labour government led by Andy Burnham could outmaneuver Nigel Farage's Reform UK in a national election, sparking calls for a Right-wing coalition to prevent defeat. The poll suggests that Labour would secure more votes if Mr. Burnham triumphs at the Makerfield by-election and contests the party leadership.

A Labour government led by Andy Burnham could beat Nigel Farage 's Reform UK at a general election, according to a new poll. The findings will encourage backers of the left-wing mayor and renew calls to 'unite the Right' to stop a potential coalition of Labour, the Greens, and Lib Dems.

Several Tory MPs have called for a pact with Mr. Farage's party to prevent a split Right-wing vote, while former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be 'politically opportunistic' to support Mr. Burnham and help his 'socialist weathervane' agenda





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Labour Government Andy Burnham Reform UK Nigel Farage Makerfield By-Election Leadership Battle More In Common Conservatives Liberal Democrats Zack Polanski's Green Party Right-Wing Coalition Left-Wing Coalition

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