Poll Shows Unwavering Trump Support is Key Asset for Republican Candidate in Florida's 14th District

A Guidant Polling and Strategy survey reveals that former state representative Mike Beltran leads the GOP primary in Florida's 14th Congressional District, with his steadfast loyalty to Donald Trump proving to be a decisive factor for voters. The data indicates that informing voters about Beltran's early Trump endorsement, compared to rivals who initially supported other candidates, significantly boosts his support, with 70 percent more likely to back him after learning he never abandoned the former president.

A new poll indicates that voters in Florida's 14th Congressional District are more likely to support a candidate who demonstrates unwavering loyalty to former President Donald Trump .

The survey, conducted by Guidant Polling and Strategy and reported exclusively by Breitbart News, examines the Republican primary race to challenge incumbent Democrat Rep. Kathy Castor. Among the GOP contenders, former state representative Mike Beltran leads with 23 percent support, followed by State Rep. Kevin Steele with 5 percent, and Navy veteran Rocky Rochford with 4.5 percent.

Beltran's standout characteristic, according to the poll, is his early and steadfast endorsement of Trump for the 2024 election, a stance he adopted in November 2023-well before the general election-amid pressure from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's then-presidential campaign to support him instead. During that primary, nearly all Florida legislators backed DeSantis, but Beltran remained loyal to Trump. The poll tested the impact of this narrative on voters.

When respondents were informed that Beltran was one of only two state legislators who 'never abandoned President Trump,' while his main rival Steele initially endorsed DeSantis before switching to Trump, the results shifted dramatically. A substantial 68.8 percent of voters said they would back the candidate who never abandoned Trump. Of that group, 50.4 percent stated they would 'definitely' support such a candidate.

Conversely, only 13 percent said they would definitely or probably back the candidate who had switched endorsements, and 18 percent remained undecided. The effect was even more pronounced when voters were presented with a specific statement about Beltran's record: 'Mike Beltran was inspired to seek elected office by Donald Trump's 2016 victory.

Since then he has supported and defended President Trump at every step: campaigning for him in 2016, 2020, and 2024, defending him during his sham impeachment, calling out the 2020 election fraud, and serving as a convention delegate for Trump in 2024.

' When asked if reading that statement made them more or less likely to vote for Beltran, 49 percent said they were more likely, and an additional 21 percent said they were 'somewhat more likely. ' Overall, 70 percent of respondents indicated they were more likely to support Beltran after learning he resisted political pressure to endorse someone else in the 2024 presidential primary.

Beltran's campaign has also been notable for his personal financial investment; he put $1 million of his own money into kick-starting his campaign. The broader political context involves Governor DeSantis's aggressive stance on redistricting, which he described as 'maximum warfare' in response to threats from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. DeSantis asserted that Florida legislators passed a new congressional map despite external pressure, signaling a unified front against perceived interference





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Florida Congressional District 14 Mike Beltran Donald Trump Kathy Castor Republican Primary Polling Endorsement Ron Desantis Redistricting

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