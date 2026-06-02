A recent poll indicates that a significant portion of Latino voters who supported President Donald Trump in the previous election are reconsidering their backing. The survey, highlighted in an Axios article titled 'Buyer's remorse hits Trump's Latino voters,' reveals that approximately 25% of Latino Trump voters would not vote for him again. The poll was conducted by Shaw & Company Research and BSP Research and sponsored by UnidosUS, a prominent advocacy organization formerly known as La Raza. UnidosUS is known for its left-of-center immigration policy advocacy, including support for DACA, DAPA, and the DREAM Act, as well as efforts to grant legal status to illegal immigrants. The group has also aligned itself with movements like Black Lives Matter and has received substantial federal contracts under the Biden administration. The sponsorship of the poll by UnidosUS raises questions about its potential influence on the findings, given the organization's history of opposing Trump's immigration policies, including his revocation of DACA which they called an attempt to appease bigots.

A recent poll, reported by Axios in an article titled 'Buyer's remorse hits Trump's Latino voters,' suggests that President Donald Trump is experiencing a decline in support among Latino voters.

The survey indicates that a quarter of Latino respondents who voted for Trump in the past election would not support him again if given the chance. This finding points to potential challenges for Trump's electoral coalition as he seeks re-election. The poll was conducted by Shaw & Company Research and BSP Research and was sponsored by UnidosUS, an advocacy group formerly known as La Raza. UnidosUS has a well-documented history of advocating for left-of-center immigration policies.

According to Influence Watch, the organization has consistently pushed for measures that would grant legal status to illegal immigrants in the United States. It supported President Obama's executive actions, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA), which aimed to provide legal protections for certain migrants.

Additionally, UnidosUS backed the DREAM Act, legislative proposals to legalize the status of specific immigrant groups. The group has championed various other immigration policy initiatives at federal, state, and local levels that extend legal presence and safeguards to illegal immigrants, particularly those from Mexico and Central America. UnidosUS has been openly critical of Trump's immigration agenda. The organization condemned Trump's 2017 revocation of DACA, characterizing it as an attempt to appeal to the bigoted elements within his political base.

Under the leadership of President and CEO Janet Murguía, UnidosUS has also expressed solidarity with Black Lives Matter, stating that the organization shares the same 'lucha,' or struggle, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. This alignment underscores UnidosUS's broader progressive stance on social justice issues.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that UnidosUS has received tens of millions of dollars in federal contracts during the Biden administration, with reports indicating $35.9 million awarded to the group. This financial relationship may further inform perceptions of the poll's sponsorship. The sponsorship of this poll by UnidosUS, given its clear policy positions and funding sources, invites scrutiny regarding potential bias.

While the methodology of the survey itself is not detailed in the provided text, the connection to an organization that opposes Trump's immigration policies suggests a possible agenda behind the poll's dissemination. The Axios article's framing of 'buyer's remorse' among Latino Trump voters aligns with UnidosUS's advocacy interests. Latino voters are a diverse constituency with varied political priorities, and their support cannot be assumed by either party.

This poll serves as one data point, but its provenance must be considered when evaluating its implications for the upcoming election. The findings could be utilized by opponents of Trump to argue that his rhetoric and policies have alienated a key demographic, while supporters might dismiss the poll as part of a partisan effort by an activist group





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