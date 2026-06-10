Poll Shows One‑Third of Britons See Police Favoring Ethnic Minorities Amidst Nowak Murder Fallout

A new More in Common survey finds 34% of respondents believe police treat ethnic minorities more favourably than white people, a perception that has doubled in two years, while public opinion on recent protests and political leaders' reactions to the Henry Nowak case remains sharply divided.

A recent poll conducted by the More in Common charity reveals that a little over a third of Britons - 34 per cent of the 2,087 respondents - think that police officers give ethnic minorities more favourable treatment than they do white people.

This perception has doubled in the past two years, indicating a growing suspicion of bias within law‑enforcement institutions. The same survey showed that 21 per cent of participants believe the opposite - that white people receive preferential treatment - while the remaining respondents were either uncertain or did not see any imbalance.

These figures emerge against the backdrop of a national controversy sparked by the release of video footage showing the final moments of Henry Nowak, an 18‑year‑old student who was violently attacked by a Sikh knifeman, Vickrum Digwa, in December of the previous year. In the clip, Nowak repeatedly tells officers that he "can't breathe" after being stabbed, only to receive a dismissive reply: "I don't think you have, mate.

" The graphic nature of the footage ignited protests across the country, most notably in Southampton where demonstrators clashed with riot police, leading to images of brick‑throwing and confrontations that dominated headlines. Despite the visual impact of the Southampton demonstrations, the poll found that 68 per cent of Britons do not feel that the protesters represent their views. Support for the protests was lower among the general public than among Reform UK voters, of whom 57 per cent expressed approval.

The majority of respondents - nine in ten - judged any violent actions directed at police, such as hurling bricks, as unjustified. The survey also examined public reactions to political leaders' statements about the incident.

About half of those surveyed believed Reform Party leader Nigel Farage was exploiting the tragedy for political gain, and 36 per cent judged his response - which urged the public to feel "pure, cold rage" and claimed the case reflected a double standard in how racial slurs are treated compared with murder - as poor. In contrast, Conservative party figures fared better; 30 per cent approved of Kemi Badenoch's remarks that there should be "no two‑tier policing" and that common‑sense should guide equality under the law, while only 14 per cent viewed her response negatively.

Opinions on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were split, with a substantial portion of the public uncertain about his handling of the matter. The poll's director, Luke Tryl, warned that while the perception of preferential policing remains a minority view, its growth poses a challenge for political leaders seeking to address both public safety and community cohesion. He noted that the majority of Britons, even those who might be sympathetic to Reform's message, reject any rhetoric that could incite violence.

Tryl highlighted that Badenoch's balanced tone seemed to resonate more effectively with the public than the more inflammatory approaches of Starmer or Farage. In addition to policing concerns, the survey uncovered another strong public sentiment: 91 per cent of respondents wanted the legal exemption that permits Sikhs to carry the kirpan, a ceremonial knife, in public either removed or significantly tightened.

Digwa, described by courts as "knife‑obsessed," was sentenced last week to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of Nowak, who had been returning from a university night out when he was attacked. The case continues to fuel debate over how the justice system deals with culturally specific weapons, the role of police in managing community tensions, and the political exploitation of high‑profile crimes





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