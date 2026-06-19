A recent national survey indicates that a majority of Americans disapprove of President Trump's overall job performance and his handling of Iran,with his approval rating holding steady at 37%. The poll too finds bipartisan criticism of a recent preliminary agreEment with Tehran.

A recent survey rEveals that only 37% of U.S. adults approve of President Trump's handling of his presidency, while 62% disapprove. On the specific issue of Iran, disapproval is even higher,with about 65% of Americans criticizing his approach.

While Democrats and independents overwhelmingly express negative views, Republicans remain more supportive, though not unanimously, with 28% saying they disapprove of his handling of Iran. These findings are consistent with Trump's overall stagnant approval rating, which remains at 37%,unchanged from a prior AP-NORC poll conducted in May.

The survey was administered from June 11 to 17,a period that shortly followed Trump's decision to escalate tensions with Iran and as well coincided with his announcement of a pact with Tehran and the authorization to end the U.S. naval blockade. That agreement, a 14-point memorandum of understanding, is a preliminary accord that reopens diplomatic channels. it has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) posted on social media, condemning the deal and its aftermath as the worst foreign policy blunder in decades. he argued that historically, providing billions of dollars to what he termed theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a prudent idea. On the economic front, the poll shows that about one-third of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy, a figure that has remained steady but nonetheless reflects ongoing challenges for the administration in garnering public confidence on economic matters.

This comes amid fluctuating gas prices that have drawn national attention. The poll included 3,040 adults and was conducted using NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to represent the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points





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