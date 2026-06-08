Poll Reveals Majority of Democrats Would Prefer Living in Another Country as Socialist Sentiment Grows

A new national survey shows 55 percent of Democratic voters would rather live outside the United States, while separate polling indicates a majority now view socialism favorably, fueling Republican claims of a radical shift within the party.

A recent national survey conducted by Elon University and YouGov America between April 30 and May 4 reveals a striking shift in political sentiment among Democratic voters.

The poll asked U.S. adults, Is there any other country on Earth you would rather live in than the United States today? Fifty-five percent of Democrats answered yes, compared to 38 percent of Independents and only 10 percent of Republicans. The survey included 1,000 adults and has a margin of error of +/-3.95 percent. The findings come as separate polling indicates a growing openness to socialist ideas within the Democratic Party.

A 2025 survey showed a majority of Democratic voters now hold a favorable view of socialism over capitalism, aligning with far-left political candidates. Breitbart News highlighted that while socialism remains unpopular among Republicans and many Independents, it has gained traction in urban centers such as New York City, where socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani won election.

President Donald Trump reacted to these trends by framing the political choice as one between communism and common sense, declaring, After last nights results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communism and common sense. Conservative voices have long warned of a leftward drift.

In a 2013 speech at the Heritage Foundation, former Marxist turned conservative activist David Horowitz argued that the Democratic Party had effectively become the new home of communist ideology. He quoted a 1930s Communist Party slogan peace, jobs, democracy and noted its resonance in modern progressive rhetoric. Horowitz contended that the left learned from the failures of the 1960s and adopted a more stealthy approach, shedding overt revolutionary language to present themselves as defenders of traditional American democracy.

That strategy, he said, allowed them to take over the Democratic Party. As the midterm elections approach, Republicans are seizing on these polls to energize their base. A recent CNN poll indicates Democrats are losing ground, and Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio summed up the Republican campaign message simply: I think this election actually comes down to two sentences, and those sentences are Theyre crazy. Were not.

The polling data and the political rhetoric together suggest a deeply polarized electorate, with Democratic voters increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with the United States and openness to socialist alternatives, while Republicans frame these developments as evidence of radicalism that must be rejected. The trends point to a broader ideological battle that will shape not only the upcoming midterms but also the long-term direction of American politics





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