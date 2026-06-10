Poll Reveals Growing Belief That Police Favor Ethnic Minorities Over White Britons

A new survey shows a significant shift in public perception regarding policing fairness, with one in three Britons now believing that ethnic minorities receive preferential treatment from police-a doubling in just two years. This sentiment emerges in the wake of the Henry Nowak murder case and subsequent protests in Southampton.

A recent poll conducted by More in Common has uncovered a striking change in the British public's perception of how police treat different racial groups.

The survey, which gathered responses from 2,087 people, indicates that 34 percent of respondents believe ethnic minorities are treated more favorably by law enforcement compared to white individuals. This figure has doubled since a similar survey was conducted two years ago.

In contrast, 21 percent of those surveyed think white people receive preferential treatment from police. These findings arrive at a time of intense national debate over alleged two-tier policing, fueled by viral video footage showing the final moments of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student who was fatally stabbed. In the clip, Nowak can be heard telling officers he could not breathe, to which one policeman replied, I don't think you have, mate.

The incident sparked outrage and led to thousands of protesters marching in Southampton last week, some of whom clashed violently with riot officers. Despite the protests, an overwhelming 68 percent of Britons felt the demonstrators did not represent their views. Even among Reform UK voters, a majority of 57 percent supported the demonstration, highlighting a political divide. The poll also reveals that 90 percent of respondents consider violence against police, such as throwing bricks, to be unjustified.

At the same time, half of those surveyed believed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage exploited the Nowak murder for political gain, and 36 percent said his response to the case was poor. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed disgust at the footage, stating it made him feel sick and emphasized that police have serious questions to answer regarding their treatment of the victim. He welcomed an investigation by the police watchdog.

Farage, meanwhile, urged the public to feel pure, cold rage over the incident, claiming that an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than the murder itself. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch received the most positive assessment, with 30 percent approving of her response and only 14 percent criticizing it. She called for an end to two-tier policing and a return to common sense in equality matters. Public opinion was split on Starmer's handling of the situation.

Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, noted that while a third of Britons now believe police favor ethnic minorities, this remains a minority view. He explained that most Britons are appalled by the Nowak case and want a thorough investigation, but they are also worried about division and disorder. Two-thirds feel the Southampton protests do not speak for them, and while peaceful protest is supported, there is little tolerance for violence or disruption.

Tryl pointed out a challenge for Farage: his supporters demand a strong stance against two-tier policing, but the majority of Britons, including many Reform sympathizers, reject rhetoric that appears to incite violence. He added that Badenoch appears to have struck the right tone and is more likely than Starmer or Farage to be seen as handling the case appropriately. The poll also touched on the legal exemption that permits Sikhs to carry the kirpan, a ceremonial knife, in public.

A substantial 91 percent of respondents want this exemption removed or tightened, following the involvement of Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh man who was described as knife-obsessed and who was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years for Nowak's murder. Nowak had been returning from a university night out when he was attacked.

The findings underscore a complex landscape of public sentiment, where concerns about racial bias in policing coexist with strong rejection of violent protest and skepticism toward political motives





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Policing Racial Bias Public Opinion Henry Nowak Nigel Farage Kemi Badenoch Keir Starmer Protest Two-Tier Policing Survey

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