The Sooners are back in all the polls following their victory over Texas A&M.

OU debuted in the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings last week at No. 22, and following the win over Texas A&M,The Sooners landed at No. 19 in the AP Poll after sitting as the top team receiving votes last week, and OU rose to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.before flipping into the end zone to cap off the 28-7 win with a rushing touchdown.both finished with eight total tackles, which led the team, in their final games on Owen Field.

The Sooners were able to avoid a slip-up this week, but many across the college football landscape could not say the same. Ohio State was the first team to get upset. Nebraska took down the Buckeyes 31-28 in the rain in Lincoln. UCLA was unable to overcome more quarterback injuries in its triple-overtime loss to Michigan.

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Boise State fell to San Diego State, and BYU and Arizona both survived in overtime. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. South Carolina also fell, but they lost to No. 1 Georgia after the Bulldogs dominated the second half. The Sooners travel to Columbia to battle the Missouri Tigers this weekend. The Tigers were not included in last week’s CFP rankings.

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Oklahoma and Missouri have split the two contests the long-time conference cohorts have played since OU joined the SEC.OU leads the all-time series 68-25-5. Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more.

Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.