Poll predicts possible political earthquake

The results of The California Post poll are in — and they predict a possible political earthquake in the June 2 primary.

That’s within the poll’s 4.9% margin of error. And Bass is winning among those who have already voted.

Moreover, 62% of respondents say LA is on the wrong track. Only 25% say it is on the right track. Pratt has the support of 87% of Republicans in the polls. But he also has the support of a majority of independents, where he leads Bass by 34 points, 52% to 18%.

Pratt also leads among Latinos, with 33% against Bass’s 24% and Raman’s 21%. He also has a plurality of Asians and white voters. But the fact that Bass cannot win a majority within her own party suggests she is a weak incumbent. If Pratt makes the general election against Bass, and reaches out to Democrats — especially Raman supporters — he could build a winning coalition. In the governor’s race, The California Post poll also showed that Xavier Becerra may no longer be the frontrunner.

If Pratt makes the general election against Bass, and reaches out to Democrats — especially Raman supporters — he could build a winning coalition. But one thing is clear: Californians are frustrated with the status quo. And incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom is underwater, albeit within the margin of error: 50% disapprove of the job he is doing, while only 49% approve.

The number one issue for voters: The cost of living, at 23%. Affordable housing came in second, at 10%. Joel Pollak is the Opinion editor of The California Post. That’s within the poll’s 4.9% margin of error.

And Bass is winning among those who have already voted. If Pratt makes the general election against Bass, and reaches out to Democrats — especially Raman supporters — he could build a winning coalition.





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