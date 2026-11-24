Vote in today’s poll: Would the CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang have been given so much support by Donald Trump if he’d been a woman?

The CEO of chip giant Nvidia has been reinstated, reportedly aided by Donald Trump’s interventions. The president has argued for Huang’s return since he stepped down on November 12 following allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who U.S. officials suspect is a Chinese asset.

The push to get Huang back in charge of Nvidia stems from the company’s value to the American economy. Trump himself commented, “He's apologized for the indiscretion, which was unfortunate. That was probably what brought it to such a level, because sex sells, fellas. ” But would Huang have been held to different standards if he had been a woman?

Also read Woman hugs Jensen Huang in emotional return to Nvidia

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Would You Accept a Weaker Economy To Keep AI in Check? Will JD Vance Ever Be President? The CEO of chip giant Nvidia has been reinstated, reportedly aided by Donald Trump’s interventions. The president has argued for Huang’s return since he stepped down on November 12 following allegations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who U.S. officials suspect is a Chinese asset.

The push to get Huang back in charge of Nvidia stems from the company’s value to the American economy. Trump himself commented, “He's apologized for the indiscretion, which was unfortunate. That was probably what brought it to such a level, because sex sells, fellas. ”Are Trump’s Friendly Relations With Xi Good or Bad for America?