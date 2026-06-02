Poll Finds Voters Overwhelmingly Oppose Using Parliament Act for Assisted Dying Bill

A poll of over 10,000 voters shows only 7% rank assisted dying as a priority for their MP, and 88% oppose pushing the failed Bill into law without full parliamentary scrutiny. The findings warn MPs against reviving the legislation via procedural tactics.

A new mega-poll of over 10,000 voters reveals that fewer than one in ten consider legalising assisted dying a priority for their local MP. Only 7% of respondents said the issue should rank among their MP's top three concerns for the next year.

The MRP poll, which uses constituency-level modelling, also shows widespread public opposition to any attempt to revive the failed Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill through procedural manoeuvres. The Bill, introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, proposed a framework for assisted dying in England and Wales but ran out of time in the House of Lords earlier this year amid accusations of filibustering.

Although the legislation passed the Commons with a narrow majority of 23, it collapsed in the Lords when the parliamentary session ended in April. Supporters of assisted dying have since hinted at using the Parliament Act to bypass the Lords, if another MP can reintroduce the Bill.

However, the poll suggests that voters in every single British constituency oppose such a move. A staggering 88% of those who took a position disagreed with pushing a non-manifesto commitment into law without full scrutiny by both Houses. Only 8% supported this approach. The findings underline a clear message: the public wants thorough debate and approval from both chambers before any major change like assisted dying is enacted.

The survey, conducted by Whitestone Insight for the think tank The Other Half, highlights that in every constituency modelled, more voters opposed forcing through the Bill without sufficient scrutiny than supported it. This includes the constituencies of two MPs who are potential candidates to reintroduce the legislation: Labour's Lauren Edwards (Rochester and Strood) and Liberal Democrat Andrew George (St Ives).

In St Ives, 64% of constituents said they would not want their MP to support a law pushed through without full scrutiny, while in Rochester and Strood, 61% agreed. Jess Asato, Labour MP for Lowestoft and a vocal opponent of the Bill, emphasised that the government's core missions-improving living standards, fixing the NHS, and rebuilding the country-should not be distracted by this issue.

She called the Bill flawed and unsafe, citing expert opinions from Royal Medical Colleges and the Equalities and Human Rights Commission. Fiona Mackenzie, CEO of The Other Half, warned MPs against succumbing to pressure from assisted dying campaigners to use private members' bills as a backdoor. She stressed that any law change of this magnitude requires the highest level of scrutiny, not procedural shortcuts.

Andrew Hawkins, founder of Whitestone Insight, noted the consistency of the findings across Great Britain, with no constituency showing majority support for bypassing parliamentary scrutiny. The poll serves as a caution to any MP considering reviving the Bill, as public opinion is firmly against such tactics. The debate over assisted dying remains emotionally charged, but this data suggests that procedural fairness and full parliamentary approval are non-negotiable for voters.

Even as advocates argue for compassion and choice, the public demands a rigorous democratic process. The outcome of any future attempt to reintroduce the Bill will likely depend on how well it addresses these concerns about scrutiny and legitimacy. As the next parliamentary session approaches, both supporters and opponents will be watching closely to see whether any MP dares to take up the mantle and face the electorate's judgment





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Assisted Dying Parliament Act Public Opinion Kim Leadbeater Private Member's Bill

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