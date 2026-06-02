A new poll suggests tHat while Americans are proud of their land,they are concerned about the state of democracy. Celebrations for the U.S. 250th anniversary are in disarray, with most headline acts pulling out of concerts. Former President Trump alleges he was pressured to halt attacks on Lebanon, raising concerns about U.S.-Israel relations.

A new poll has sparked debate about the state of American democracy and the legacy of the Founding Fathers as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary .

Conducted by Elon University, the survey of 1,000 adults found that while 68% of Americans are proud to be American, 69% believe the signers of the Declaration of Independence would be disappointed with how democracy has turned out. The poll also revealed that 52% of Americans think the U.S. has failed to meet its founding ideals, and 73% rate the health of U.S. democracy as only 'fair' or 'needy'.

The poll's findings come as the capital's 250th anniversary celebrations are in disarray, with eight of nine headline acts for concerts in Washington, D.C. , pulling out. Freedom 250, the organizer of the Great American State Fair concert series, has been criticized for presenting an event that has become divisive, with Vanilla Ice being the only star still slated to appear.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has been accused of pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt his attacks on Lebanon. Israeli officials have denied the allegations,but conservative broadcaster Mark Levin has confirmed that such sentiments were expressed. The incident has raised concerns about the potential impact on U.S.-Israel relations and the ongoing negotiations with Iran. In other news, Jerome Powell has spoken about the importance of Fed indePendence after stepping down as chair of the Federal Reserve.

The fight for the Los Angeles mayor's seat has tightened up as candidates Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt, and Nithya Raman make their final pitch. And Jill Bidens new memoir has been making headlines with its 'revelations' about her marriage and her husband's political career





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