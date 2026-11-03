Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Announces 31 Arrests in Youth Football Coach Human Trafficking Sting

Sheriff Grady Judd announces 31 arrests in a human trafficking sting, including Davenport Titans coach Rashion Crayton and 13 Disney employees accused of seeking minors for sex.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced the arrest of 31 suspects during a press conference on Friday, revealing a large-scale human trafficking and child sex offense sting operation targeting predators in Florida. The law enforcement action resulted in dozens of arrests, including Rashion Crayton, the 31-year-old head coach of the Davenport Titans youth football team, who is accused of attempting to meet a minor for illegal sexual activity. Authorities stated that the suspects were intercepted while allegedly traveling to Polk County with the intent to engage in sex with minors. This swift and comprehensive crackdown was described by local investigators as a necessary response to a pervasive threat. Sheriff Judd expressed disgust at the nature of the evidence found during the operation, highlighting the disturbing eagerness of the predators involved. The scale of the operation underscores the severity of the issue and the commitment of local law enforcement to protect vulnerable children from exploitation. This latest action adds to the Sheriff's ongoing efforts to dismantle networks of individuals seeking to harm youth in the community.

Investigators set up a complex undercover operation designed to catch individuals who were actively seeking to exploit children, with Sheriff Judd describing the suspects as nasty child predators who are very eager to have sex with children. Rashion Crayton, the coach for the Mid-Florida youth conference team which competes for ages 11 to 14, believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex when he arrived at the designated sting location. Police reports indicate that Crayton told the undercover officer, whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl, that he could pick her up from school to have sex in his car. This communication demonstrated premeditated intent to commit the offenses before the suspect even arrived at the physical location of the sting. The digital communication phase was a critical component in building the case against the accused coach.

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Further evidence of Crayton's criminal intent was found when he showed up to the sting carrying a battery-operated sex toy and lubricant among other items hidden in an Uber Eats bag. Sheriff Judd expressed disgust at the nature of the evidence, noting that the next time an Uber Eats delivery shows up at a residence, residents should wonder what was in that bag just before the food order arrived. This specific detail highlighted the deceptive methods used by the suspects to transport illicit items while attempting to blend in with everyday activities. The use of common delivery services to hide contraband illustrated the lengths to which these individuals would go to facilitate their crimes. Such tactics were designed to avoid suspicion during the transport of illegal materials to the meeting site.

The scope of the arrest list included a significant number of employees from major tourism employers, with Sheriff Judd confirming that 13 of the 31 suspects worked for the Disney Corporation while another four were employees of Universal Studios. Among those arrested was 24-year-old Collin Klaco, a former Disney World cast member who once wore the Mickey Mouse suit, who was found with a backpack filled with diapers and baby wipes. Investigators stated that Klaco hoped to live out his sex fetish with a 13-year-old boy. This case illustrates the disturbing variety of motives and preparations made by the arrested individuals. The involvement of theme park workers in such crimes has raised significant concerns about workplace safety and screening protocols within the tourism industry. The arrest of these employees has sent shockwaves through the local workforce.

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Demographic analysis of the suspects revealed that 24 of the individuals arrived at the meetings armed, indicating a high level of potential danger to the public and the undercover officers. Additionally, 16 of the suspects were identified as illegal migrants who have since been handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further processing. The involvement of such a wide range of individuals from different professional backgrounds underscores the pervasive nature of the threat that prompted the extensive law enforcement response. Sheriff Judd noted that he has arrested 281 suspects in sex stings this year, demonstrating a sustained and aggressive campaign against these crimes. The high number of armed suspects raises serious questions about the potential for violent encounters during such operations.

Rashion Crayton faces serious legal consequences, having been charged with traveling to meet a minor, using a computer to secure a child, using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor. The legal charges reflect the multiple stages of the alleged criminal conspiracy, from digital communication to physical preparation and travel with intent. These charges carry significant penalties and will likely result in prolonged legal proceedings as the Polk County Sheriff's Office continues to build its case against the arrested individuals. The complexity of the charges ensures that the legal system will thoroughly examine each aspect of the alleged crimes. Victims and their families can expect a rigorous judicial process to seek justice.

In response to the arrests, Disney has taken immediate disciplinary action, reporting that it fired all 13 suspects identified as company employees involved in the sting. This corporate response aligns with the zero-tolerance policies typically maintained by major entertainment companies regarding conduct involving minors. The termination of these employees serves as a stark warning to other workers in the tourism industry and demonstrates the serious repercussions of such criminal allegations, regardless of the current judicial outcome. The swift action by the corporation highlights the severe professional consequences for those who violate trust. This incident has prompted a broader review of hiring practices within the sector. The community can expect increased vigilance and stricter screening measures in the future to prevent similar occurrences.