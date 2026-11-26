Dr. Joel Davis Brown says swapping 'yes, but' for 'yes, and' can keep Thanksgiving dinner talk civil as post-midterm politics turn tense at the table.

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Dr. Joel Davis Brown, a leadership expert, executive coach and author who studies how people communicate and navigate conflict, says swapping out the word"but" when discussing controversial topics can help keep the discussions civil.