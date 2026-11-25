Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BRICS dinner highlights how weaponizing vegetarianism marginalizes millions of Indian non-vegetarians, impacting livelihoods and nutrition across diverse religious communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently hosted leaders of the BRICS group during a summit in New Delhi, selecting a vegetarian menu for the official dinner. This decision has reignited a broader national debate regarding the representation of India n culinary traditions and the potential marginalization of non-vegetarian dietary habits.

Defining India's Complex Dietary Landscape

The core controversy centers on the assertion that vegetarian food represents the entirety of Indian culture, a view that overlooks the diverse eating habits of the population. Statistics indicate that approximately 80 percent of Indians aged 15 to 49 consume animal-source foods, including eggs, fish, and meat. Furthermore, a little over three-quarters of Hindus also consume these items, demonstrating that meat consumption is prevalent even within the majority religious community.

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Research conducted by Balmurli Natrajan and Suraj Jacob suggests that 39 percent of Indian adults identify as vegetarian, with this figure rising to 44 percent among Hindus. Another perspective notes that 81 percent of Indians follow some form of dietary restriction on meat, while 83 percent of Hindus either identify as vegetarian or restrict their intake based on religious observance. These varying figures highlight the complexity of Indian food culture, which cannot be captured by a single metric.

Economic Impacts on Livelihoods and Trade

Beef consumption remains a significant aspect of the diet for certain communities, with estimates suggesting that between 7 and 15 percent of Indians eat beef. This group includes individuals from Muslim, Christian, Dalit, and Adivasi communities. While taboos exist, they do not eliminate these practices; instead, they often transform dietary choices into tests of religious belonging. This politicization creates serious economic contradictions, particularly regarding the meat export industry.

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India's meat export trade relies heavily on buffalo meat, commonly referred to as carabeef, rather than cow meat. Laws governing cattle slaughter differ significantly between states, and buffalo slaughter is subject to specific state-level rules. According to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, India exported approximately 1.42 million tonnes of buffalo meat in the 2025-26 financial year, generating around $5.1 billion.

Behind these substantial export figures lie livestock owners, processing facilities, transporters, traders, and workers whose livelihoods depend on this trade. When cow meat and buffalo meat are conflated in political discourse, legal businesses face increased scrutiny. Traders often encounter confusion, transportation challenges, and intimidation due to suspicions that they are selling cow meat, despite operating within legal frameworks.

Nutritional Consequences for Vulnerable Groups

The politicization of food also poses significant risks to public nutrition, particularly for lower-income households. Data reveals that nearly nine in 10 people in the poorest fifth of households consume animal-source foods, compared to around seven in 10 in the richest fifth. These diets include eggs, fish, and meat, which are often more affordable sources of protein.

Decisions such as closing meat shops during festivals or removing eggs from school meals disproportionately affect poorer households. Public nutrition programs must account for the actual dietary needs of children and the food habits of families rather than assuming a single vegetarian preference is universal. Excluding eggs or meat from school menus can remove essential nutrients that many children rely on for their development.

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Path Forward for Cultural and Economic Inclusion

To prevent these tensions from escalating, the government must clarify rules surrounding the transport and sale of buffalo meat. Legal traders need protection from suspicion and harassment, and protecting cows should not serve as a justification for vigilantism. Similarly, public food programs should offer inclusive options, such as including eggs on school menus alongside vegetarian dishes.

The issue extends beyond individual dietary choices to the broader question of what India represents. When a specific dietary preference is weaponized politically, it leaves millions of people feeling like outsiders in their own kitchens. This includes many Hindus whose food habits are far more varied than political rhetoric suggests. Acknowledging this diversity is essential for maintaining social cohesion and protecting the livelihoods of millions dependent on the meat and animal-product sectors.