Politicians Unite to Celebrate The New York Post 225th Anniversary

Bipartisan figures including Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Mike Bloomberg send tributes to The New York Post marking its 225 years as America's oldest daily newspaper.

A diverse coalition of prominent political figures, cultural icons, and former New York City leaders has united to celebrate the 225th anniversary of The New York Post. This milestone marks the newspaper as the oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the United States, a status it has held since its founding in 1801. The tributes highlight the publication's enduring influence on American media and its unique position within the political landscape.

Republican Figures Praise Post Legacy

Former President Donald Trump released a congratulatory message emphasizing the newspaper's long-standing reputation for breaking major stories and producing unforgettable headlines. Trump noted that while some headlines had focused on his own career, the publication has consistently delivered front pages that are impossible to ignore. He credited the paper's success to a founding belief in a free and fearless press that stands for the truth and refuses to back down from a fight.

Also read New Poll Shows 64% of New York Voters Support Lifting Charter School Cap

Trump further praised The New York Post for capturing the energy, hustle, and bravado of New York City in a manner unmatched by any other outlet. He highlighted its coverage range, from the Yankees to Page Six, and from Wall Street to City Hall. The former president declared the Post one of the most widely read newspapers in the entire nation and extended congratulations to the reporters, editors, publishers, and readers who have contributed to its extraordinary success.

Musician and political commentator Kanye West also offered a tribute, acknowledging the complex relationship between the Post and various public figures. West admitted to having differences with the paper over the years, often splashed across its wood, but he credited the publication with admirable columnists, specifically naming Cindy Adams. He described the Post as a true New York institution that has remained present through triumphs, tragedies, scandals, and celebrations, providing a loud and opinionated voice for the city.

Advertisement

Political Leaders Reflect on Media Role

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg sent a message expressing pride in the newspaper's history, noting that its founder, Alexander Hamilton, would be impressed by the city's continued engagement with its historic news outlet. Bloomberg humorously acknowledged the paper's history of both informing and occasionally misinforming the public, a experience he cited from his own personal encounters. He remarked that the Post has favored both Democrats and Republicans throughout its illustrious history, a balance he claimed not to fully comprehend.

Bloomberg emphasized that the Post has never been described as dull, attributing its success to a unique mix of chutzpah and humor combined with hard-hitting reporting. He stated that he reads the paper every morning to stay current on various topics, including celebrity news about the Kardashians. He described the publication as more than just a great tabloid, defining it as sensational in its approach to storytelling and news delivery.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani shared his appreciation for engaging with a newspaper whose roots are as deep as the nation's and whose founder is one of America's greatest icons. Giuliani admitted that a part of his public service joy came from providing the paper with fodder for headlines. He oscillated between hoping these headlines would be forgotten quickly and hoping they would never be forgotten, concluding his message with a wish for another 225 years of success.

Public Officials and Former Officials Honor Publication

Former New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton celebrated the Post's ability to capture the best and most interesting stories from the fabled Naked City, which contains over 8 million potential stories every day. He described the newspaper as a must-read throughout his life, particularly during his two terms in office. Bratton encouraged the staff to keep delivering great stories and compelling front pages to its dedicated audience.

Advertisement

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio provided a personal reflection on his long-term relationship with the newspaper. He recalled reading the Post in the afternoon when it held liberal views and in the morning as it shifted to conservative perspectives. De Blasio stated that he has been with the publication through good times and bad times, noting that it is the first thing he reads in the morning and that it remains on his thread all day long.

Another political figure expressed feeling unprepared for the day without reading the Post alongside breakfast. This individual highlighted the importance of getting the latest news, opinion, sports, and financial happenings from New York's best newspaper before leaving home. The message underscored the daily ritual of engaging with the publication to stay informed about local and national developments.

A final tribute recalled the founding of The New York Post by Alexander Hamilton 225 years ago to enhance public information and stir debate in the young republic. The author noted that the Post continues to stir debate today because the free press prevails and local news still matters. This enduring legacy reaffirms the newspaper's commitment to its founding principles and its vital role in American civic life.