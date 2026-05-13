Political Turmoil in Labour Party Ahead of King's Speech

The health secretary, Wes Streeting, is rumored to be quitting after a volatile meeting with Sir Keir Starmer, who strongly urged Labour MPs to avoid sinking into the politics of division

The Health Secretary , Wes Streeting , is reportedly poised to quit after having a blunt meeting with Sir Keir Starmer , who urged Labour MPs to avoid sinking into the politics of division.

Starmer told MPs that the King's Speech was delivered in a difficult position at the height of a full-blown Labour civil war. Meanwhile, Sir Keir had a showdown with Streeting, believed to be behind the insurrection, in Downing Street. Streeting left without a joint decision, sparking speculation about his coup attempt. A European Union-focused legislative package was unveiled, including moves to cozy up to the EU and boost the push for Net Zero.

However, there were no attempts to curb benefits spending or introduce sustained defence spending increases. The package lacks references to the Home Secretary's settlement rights overhaul, angering many of Sir Keir's critics. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner are circling as the question of who will succeed Sir Keir dominates MPs' discussions





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Keir Starmer Labour Mps Wes Streeting King's Speech No10 Health Secretary State Opening Iran And Ukraine Kemi Badenoch Local Elections Defence Investment Plan Election Of A New Leader Mandelson Documents Streeting's Coup Attempt

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