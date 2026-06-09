‘Political maneuvering’: Fairbanks opponents call out Myers retirement, Tomaszewski endorsement & wife’s filing

Following Sen. Robert Myers’s announcement that he will retire from the legislature, some candidates have called the actions that followed “political maneuvering.”

and the family succession that followed “political maneuvering” — while the Tomaszewskis have not responded to Alaska’s News Source’s repeated requests for comment. Candidate William Hunt, running for the Senate seat in District Q against Rep.

Tomaszewski, acknowledged the “political maneuvering” framing in a written statement to Alaska’s News Source — but said his campaign is focused elsewhere.

“Voters can decide for themselves whether they are comfortable with how the process unfolded,” Hunt said. “Ultimately, the voters of District Q will decide which vision they prefer. ”are running against Harmony, who is also registered as a Republican, in the House race. Cottle, who received 46 percent of the vote in the 2024 primary and 44 percent in the general election, said she had heard rumors about the retirement announcement and what the representative would potentially do.

Cottle said she “was not surprised that Frank wasn’t ready to give up his seat without passing it on to someone,” and she already had some intuition that Harmony Tomaszewski might be that person.

“I’m confident it’s going to be a strong campaign,” Cottle said. “I’m out there hitting doors and getting my signs up. ” Anderson, a Republican who filed for the House seat the same day Myers made the announcement, declined to be interviewed. , said that while he had spoken to Rep.

Tomaszewski about potentially needing a successor for his Senate seat, he told him to “start looking around for a successor of your position as well. ” Myers added he “wasn’t trying to influence who that would be. ”“I’ve been working since November when I filed and she’s got some catching up to do,” Cottle said. She also noted Anderson’s presence in race and said, “we’ll see how much of a factor he plays.

”“I think if they split any other Republican vote, I have a pretty good chance,” she said.

“I’m not going to leave any of it to chance, though. I’m going to do the work, and I’m ready to see this through. ” While Cottle stopped short of calling it political maneuvering herself, she acknowledged the view is widely shared — instead focusing on the strategic advantage of late filings within the existing rules.

“I think there’s a lot of reports statewide who also share that view,” she said. “I’m not going to comment on any intent or what maneuvering was being done there. ”, saying candidates are “trying to figure out... under the ranked choice voting” how running mates work together from the beginning.

On the prospect of a husband and wife potentially representing overlapping districts — Senate District Q encompasses both House Districts 33 and 34 — Cottle said, “We’ll let the voters decide if they want a family representing them or if they want a little diversity in that. ”“Legislators need the support of their family and to have both parents serving in that role, I wonder about the family support that would be necessary there,” she said.

“I know Harmony has played a crucial role in Frank’s success and his campaigning, all of the things that he does as legislator. She’s been right there behind him and so it’ll be interesting to see how that impacts both of their races. ”“No, I’m going to run my campaign clean, straight, and I have a plan. I’m going to stick with the plan,” she said.

“Ultimately, the voters of District Q will decide which vision they prefer,” he said. On the question of whether the last-minute retirement could set a precedent for future elections, Cottle saw it as a matter of strategy within existing rules.

“We’re all held to the same deadline. Whether we play our cards early in the game or late in the game,” she said.

“You can get fundraising and start building your support base earlier. But also, if you want to hold back and play at the last minute, that’s what the rules are for. We have a deadline for a reason. ”“My focus is not on the political maneuvering.

Voters can decide for themselves whether they are comfortable with how the process unfolded. What I can say is that I believe voters deserve choices. Democracy works best when people have real options and real debates about the future of our state. When I saw an opportunity to run for Senate District Q, I decided to enter the race because I believe the district deserves a conversation about the future.

My campaign is not built around personalities or political insiders. It is built around a simple question: ‘Will this decision help the children being born today and the children who will be born 25 years from now? ’ That question guides every issue I discuss. When we talk about healthcare, I ask whether future generations will have access to affordable care.

When we talk about the Permanent Fund Dividend, I ask whether we can protect the dividend while keeping the state fiscally responsible. When we talk about education, I ask whether we are preparing Alaska’s children to compete in the world they will inherit. When we talk about government agencies, including the Office of Children’s Services, I ask whether we are serving families effectively and protecting vulnerable children. I respect anyone willing to serve in public office, including my opponents.

But I offer voters a different vision. My campaign is focused on long-term solutions, not the next election cycle. I want Alaska to start making decisions based on what kind of state we want to leave for future generations. Ultimately, the voters of District Q will decide which vision they prefer.

For additional information about my campaign, please visit. Members of the media and the public are welcome to contact me directly with questions or interview requests. William Hunt Candidate for Alaska State Senate District Q Phone: 907-978-5995 Website:. I welcome the opportunity to discuss my ideas, answer questions, and explain how a 25-Year Plan can help build a stronger Alaska for future generations.

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Robert Myers Frank Tomaszewski Harmony Tomaszewski John Anderson Will Hunt District Q District 34 State House State Senate Family Legislature

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