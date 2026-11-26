Former and current Prime Ministers gathered at Westminster Cathedral to honor Ann Widdecombe, as the murder suspect Joshua Kerry faces future court dates.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, along with former leaders Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss, joined hundreds of mourners at Westminster Cathedral for the memorial service of Ann Widdecombe. The late politician, who served as a Conservative MP and later as a spokesman for Reform UK, was found dead at her home on Dartmoor in Devon on July 9, 2025, at the age of 78. Approximately 600 guests attended the solemn ceremony to pay their respects and hear tributes to her multifaceted career in British politics and public life.

High-Profile Political Attendance

The congregation included a significant cross-section of the UK political establishment, reflecting Widdecombe's enduring presence across party lines. In addition to the Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers, the attendees featured Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, former Prime Minister David Cameron, and former Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake. Members of the opposition were also present, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and deputy leader Richard Tice, who sat among the dignitaries to honor a former colleague.

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Other notable figures in attendance comprised Cherie Blair, the wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Conservative MP Philip Hammond, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons. The gathering underscored the broad respect Widdecombe commanded, bridging traditional Conservative boundaries with her later work in the Brexit and Reform UK movements. Her nephew, Reverend Roger Widdecombe, delivered a eulogy that emphasized the shock of her sudden death while focusing on gratitude for her life.

Eulogies and Personal Tributes

Reverend Roger Widdecombe addressed the congregation, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming number of letters, cards, and messages received from the public. He described the loss as a tragedy that was impossible to understand, yet emphasized that the day's purpose was to celebrate and thank God for a life well lived. He recounted how often people asked him what his aunt was really like, noting that she remained consistent in her character both on television and within her private family life.

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The service highlighted Widdecombe's journey from her first election as a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987 to her tenure as a prisons minister in the 1990s. Her public profile expanded beyond parliamentary work when she became a Member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party. At the time of her death, she held the position of spokeswoman on immigration and justice for Reform UK, having also gained widespread recognition through appearances on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

While the memorial service honored the late politician, legal proceedings regarding her death are moving forward in the judicial system. Joshua Kerry, 28, of Byrley Road in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, has been charged with the murder of Miss Widdecombe. In addition to the murder charge, Kerry faces accusations related to a terror plot targeting Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK.

A plea and case management hearing is scheduled to take place on January 29, setting the stage for the next phase of the legal process. The full trial before a High Court judge is set for June 8 next year. These dates confirm that the judicial inquiry into the circumstances of her death will proceed independently of the commemorative events, ensuring that all legal aspects are thoroughly examined in court.

Service Arrangements and Health Updates

The memorial service proceeded smoothly despite earlier concerns regarding its leadership. The Archbishop of Westminster, Richard Moth, who was initially expected to lead the ceremony, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell. The diocese confirmed that he was undergoing preliminary tests but was in good spirits and expected to return to Archbishop's House following his recovery.

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Bishop James Curry, the Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, stepped in to lead the service in place of the Archbishop. A notice from the Westminster Diocese assured the public that the Archbishop looked forward to his return and requested prayers for his full recovery. The smooth transition of leadership ensured that the service remained focused on honoring Ann Widdecombe's legacy without disruption, allowing the political community to unite in remembrance.