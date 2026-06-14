Political Coup Unfolds as Andy Burnham Targets Power with Extremist Allies

The article warns of a non-democratic power grab by Andy Burnham, who could become Prime Minister without an electoral mandate, bolstered by figures like Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner. It highlights the extremist connections of Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party, which siphons crucial votes that could otherwise stop Burnham in the Makerfield by-election, potentially saving Britain from an unmandated leftist government.

After ten days abroad, I was shocked to discover a full-scale political coup unfolding back home. Despite lacking any clear qualifications and without standing in a General Election, Andy Burnham could soon seize the keys to 10 Downing Street.

He is likely to install his ally Ed Miliband as Chancellor. Even while still a Cabinet member, 'Red Ed' has reportedly been giving tactical advice to the 'King of the North' as he plots to replace Sir Keir Starmer. As successor to Rachel Reeves, Miliband would intensify the impoverishing net zero policies he has long championed as Energy Secretary, going beyond Labour's 2024 manifesto.

Also joining Burnham's shadow cabinet would be Angela Rayner, who shows no contrition over her £40,000 stamp duty failure, and is eager to impose more workers' rights on struggling employers. Louise Haigh, who resigned as a senior minister in November 2024 after admitting she falsely reported her work phone stolen a decade ago, is also expected to join Burnham's team. What a crew!

Setting aside their moral and intellectual flaws-perhaps aside from Miliband, who is a clever zealot-they would form the most left-wing government in our history. Yet their policies were never presented to the British electorate in 2024. Burnham has tried to hide his true intentions ahead of this week's Makerfield by-election, but if he wins, the mask will drop.

The essence of a coup is that it is non-democratic: a small, unrepresentative group seizes power and typically ruins the country they control. Can anyone stop this? One man could if he chose to, but he is vain, self-serving, arrogant, and a political extremist with no decency or good sense: Rupert Lowe, leader of the Restore Britain party. Most polls suggest Burnham holds a narrow lead over Reform UK's limp candidate Robert Kenyon.

If trends hold, Andy will win on Thursday. However, his margin may be smaller than Restore's entire vote share, currently around 8 percent. In other words, if Restore's candidate Rebecca Shepherd were to withdraw, there's a chance Burnham could be defeated, sparing Britain an unmandated leftist government. Since appealing to Lowe's better nature is futile, the hope is that Restore voters will realize the party harbors dangerous extremist elements.

Both Restore and Reform share tough stances on immigration, especially illegal immigration-a position also held by the Tories under Kemi Badenoch. But Lowe's social media rhetoric is more incendiary than Nigel Farage's, and he associates with highly suspect individuals. While Farage has distanced himself from far-right agitator Tommy Robinson and barred him from Reform, Lowe said: 'If Tommy Robinson wants to join us, that's up to him.

' That stance partly caused Elon Musk's rift with Farage. The Mail on Sunday recently uncovered disturbing ties between Restore and extremists. Several campaigners in Makerfield attended a white supremacist summit in Portugal advocating a white-only Europe. Callum Barker, campaigning for Restore last week, is described as a 'hardened neo-Nazi.

' Lucy White, another Restore activist, spoke at the summit and interviewed white supremacist Jared Taylor, calling him 'a true pioneer, a true legend. ' A Restore campaigner known online as 'Angloid,' identified as 19-year-old Lorcan Barker, also appeared on a panel. All three have been photographed with Rupert Lowe. Steve Laws, another Restore supporter labeled an ethnic-cleansing extremist who has called for mass deportation of British Jews, recently posted about the party's Makerfield campaign success





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Andy Burnham Ed Miliband Angela Rayner Rupert Lowe Restore Britain Makerfield By-Election Political Coup Extremist Ties Net Zero Labour Party

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