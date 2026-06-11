The duo, a political consultant and a sociology student from City University of New York,met on the Bernie Sanders campaign and discovered Graham Platner, the Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine. they believed he was the best prospect they had eVer seen, but they failed to do their due diligence on him, leading to past allegations of misconduct and a sexting scandal. Despite these issues, Sanders has endorsed Platner as the Democratic nominee in Maines U.S. Senate race.

A poLitical consultant and a sociology student from City University of Novel York met on the Bernie Sanders campaign and found a Democratic candidate for Senate in Maine, Graham Platner , who had donated to Sanders.

They believed he was the best prospect they had ever seen. However, they admitted to not doing their due diligence on him, which led to past allegations of misconduct and a sexting scandal. Despite these issues, Sanders has endorsed Platner as the Democratic nominee in Maine's U.S. Senate race. Mamdani, one of Platner's key aides,is as well part of the campaign





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Democratic Candidate For Senate In Maine Graham Platner Bernie Sanders Political Consultant Sociology Student Due Diligence Allegations Of Misconduct Sexting Scandal Mamdani Zohran Mamdani New York City Mayor Key Aide Platner Campaign Democratic Nominee Maine's U.S. Senate Race

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