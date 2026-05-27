Polished yet Practical: Actress Kelly Rutherford's Oversized Carryall

Kelly Rutherford attends the Cannes Film Festival with a statement bag that sets the tone for her entire look, featuring a roomy main compartment, exterior zippered pocket, and matching wallet.

just proved that the right handbag can carry your entire day, and then some! The actress recently leaned into an oversized tan carryall that truly holds everything.

The best part is you don’t need a five-figure budget to get the same vibe because we found awith white jeans, a beige vest and brown pointed-toe pumps. The look felt polished but easy, like something you could wear from meetings to dinner. Over her arm? APlease note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 27, 2026, but are subject to change.has a similarly elongated, structured shape with a sturdy base.

The warm tan shade and gold-tone hardware gives it that elevated finish that reads rich. Made from vegan PU leather, the purse is also so easy to carry daily without worrying about the wear and tear. Kelly Rutherford doesn’t just attend the Cannes Film Festival — she arrives with a statement bag that sets the tone for her entire look.

The actress is known for her polished, quietly luxurious style, and her recent outfit featured a structured cream top-handle moment that instantly read ‘rich mom on vacation. ’ Even better? You can What makes this Amazon find stand out is the storage. There’s a roomy main compartment with a zippered pouch in the middle and two interior slots for small essentials.

The purse also has an exterior zippered pocket for easy access to your phone or grocery list. It even comes with a matching wallet, which makes the price tag feel even better. Whether you’re carrying a makeup pouch, snacks or a pair of flats, this bag fits it all.calling it “exceptional. ” They wrote, “This purse is very roomy and holds all of my essentials, and still there is room for more.

”who likes high-end accessories approves of this style.

“There is nothing inferior about this product,” they wrote. “I have quite a few expensive label designer bags and this one rivals them all. ” Not bad for a fraction of the price. At the end of the day, Lohan’s look works because it’s grounded in something functional — a bag that actually keeps up.

And if a five-figure tote isn’t in the cards,Jennifer Garner Puts a Regal Spin on the Classic Little Black Dress Jennifer Garner has a way of making even the simplest outfit feel elevated, and her latest look proves you don’t need a designer price tag to get there. The actress stepped out in a little black dress that felt equal parts timeless and practical — and get this: You can recreate the same regal look Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wide-Leg Jeans Are So Flattering on Petites





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Kelly Rutherford Oversized Carryall Amazon Find Polished Style Practical Accessories

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