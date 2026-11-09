Polish Prosecutors Rule Out Far-Right Motive in Krakow Shooting Case

Authorities clarify that the Krakow gunman Michal Oksinski had no far-right ties, revealing details of the family murders and public attack that killed six people.

Polish prosecutors have officially stated that there is no evidence linking the gunman who killed six people in central Krakow to far-right ideologies. This declaration came on Monday, effectively retracting earlier suggestions from government officials that the attacker may have been inspired by such beliefs. The clarification aims to halt speculation and focus investigations on the verified facts of the case involving Michal Oksinski.

Prosecutors Clarify Ideological Motives

Adam Szlapka, the government spokesman, addressed the media on Polish channel TVN24 to correct the narrative regarding the shooter's potential political affiliations. He emphasized that until the matter is fully clarified and authorities possess complete information, it is best to refrain from making comments, even if initial indications pointed elsewhere. This statement marked a significant shift from the government's original position, which had tentatively suggested a far-right motive for the violence.

Also read Gunman opens fire in Polish city of Krakow, killing 6 people and injuring 15

Przemyslaw Nowak, a spokesperson for the National Prosecutor's Office, confirmed during a press conference that investigators do not yet know what motivated the killer. Nowak noted that while a yellow flag with a snake and the words 'Don't tread on me' was found in Oksinski's room, this Gadsden flag is associated with various meanings related to freedom or rebellion. He stressed that the emblem is not widely known as being linked to any specific form of extremism.

Opposition Criticism and Political Fallout

The nationalist opposition strongly criticized the initial suggestions that the shooter was linked to far-right groups. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the Law & Justice party, dismissed those early claims as a blatant lie. This political reaction highlights the sensitivity surrounding associations with extremism in the aftermath of a mass casualty event, prompting a more cautious approach from current officials.

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Interior ministry spokespeople added that many different emblems were found on the perpetrator's clothing, which had already been partially examined and interpreted. These findings further support the decision to stop speculating about political motivations before the investigation is complete. The government's retraction serves to align official statements with the developing evidence gathered by law enforcement.

Details of the Family Tragedy

Much of the context surrounding the attack involves the horrific murders of Oksinski's family before he drove into the city. He allegedly murdered his parents, both in their 50s, and his 20-year-old sister, Magdalena Oksińska, a young artist studying at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts. All three family members were found in their beds with two gunshot wounds to each of their heads, according to reports from Polish news outlet Fakt.

The family's two cats were also killed during the initial phase of the rampage. Michal Oksinski, identified as being 24 years old and from Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski in south-eastern Poland, then drove into Krakow's historic Main Market square. Wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest, he opened fire on crowds, resulting in six additional deaths.

Victims and Heroic Police Response

The six victims of the mass shooting included three women and one man who were Polish, as well as a 32-year-old British man and an Austrian woman. The British Embassy in Poland confirmed the death of the British national, while wounds were sustained by individuals from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany, and Austria. The international nature of the victims underscores the global impact of the attack on a historic tourist site.

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Two police officers, Artur Morański and Jakub Kulik, are credited with stopping the gunman, though they remain in the hospital with serious injuries. Morański emerged from a coma on Sunday, and his first words upon waking were asking if his partner Kuba was alive. Mayor Jan Golba described this moment as heroic, and Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that such actions restore faith in humanity amidst the tragedy.