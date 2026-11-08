Polish Prosecutors Launch Terror Probe After Krakow Shooting Kills 9

Polish authorities investigate a suspected far-right terror attack in Krakow that killed nine people. Senior officers remain critical after confronting the gunman at Main Market Square.

Polish prosecutors have initiated a formal terrorism investigation following a mass shooting in Krakow that left nine individuals dead. The attack occurred at the city's historic Main Market Square on Saturday afternoon, drawing immediate condemnation from national leaders and triggering a multi-agency response. The suspected gunman, identified as a 25-year-old Polish citizen, allegedly targeted civilians and law enforcement officers with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle after committing domestic murders at his residence.

Sequence Of Events In Krakow

The incident began before 3pm local time when the suspect traveled from his home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski to the historic center. Police commander Marek Boron confirmed that bodies of three relatives, believed to be the suspect's parents and sister, were found at his home earlier that day. Upon arriving at the crowded square, the man, dressed in military-style green fatigues and wearing a helmet and body armor, drove a black Subaru into the area and began firing randomly.

Also read 5 killed, at least 12 injured in shooting in Polish city of Krakow, police say

The assault resulted in six deaths at the market square, bringing the total fatalities to nine. Among the victims was Jonathan Balshaw, a British national from Ipswich, who was visiting the city with his girlfriend near St Mary's Basilica. Balshaw described hearing over twenty shots and hiding inside the church until the gunfire ceased. Two other victims remain unidentified, while three others are confirmed as Polish citizens.

Police Confrontation And Injuries

Two senior police constables, Jakub Kulik and Artur Morański, engaged the shooter in a direct firefight. Prime Minister Donald Tusk publicly hailed the two officers as true heroes for their bravery during the exchange. Constable Kulik was reportedly shot three times and underwent surgery, while Constable Morański remains in critical condition in the hospital. Both men returned fire, with footage showing Kulik firing approximately six shots before collapsing from his injuries.

Advertisement

The suspect was wounded during the shootout and taken to a hospital for treatment, where he underwent a second surgery. Police stated that the attacker possessed a valid firearms license and returned fire against officers. In total, at least fifteen people were injured in the attack, including the two senior constables and multiple civilians caught in the crossfire.

Terrorism Investigation And Ideological Links

Poland's National Prosecutor's Office officially opened the terrorism inquiry on Sunday, citing the killing of six people using a firearm and the attempted murder of many others. The interior minister indicated that the gunman was likely inspired by far-right ideologies and held very radical views. Authorities discovered multiple weapons in the suspect's vehicle, and the interior ministry described the incident as a terror attack motivated by extreme political beliefs.

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz addressed rumors linking the suspect to the military, denying reports that he was a soldier despite his attire. The suspect was a member of the Świt Starachowice sports shooting club, which confirmed he had visited their range twice this year. The club emphasized that its activities focused solely on static sport shooting and that the member had never received tactical or combat training there.

International Response And Next Steps

The attack has drawn international sympathy and assistance, with members of the Dublin Civil Defence branch in Krakow providing emergency aid. Irish Civil Defence officer James McConnell recounted performing CPR and stopping severe bleeding on victims during the chaos. The Świt Starachowice club issued a statement expressing deep regret and offering condolences to the families of the victims, stating they are fully cooperating with authorities.

Advertisement

As the investigation proceeds, Polish authorities are examining the suspect's background and ideological connections to determine the full scope of the terror plot. Prime Minister Tusk has called for national unity in the wake of the tragedy, describing it as a truly exceptional disaster for the country. The injured officers remain in intensive care as police continue to secure the area and gather forensic evidence from the scene.