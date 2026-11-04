Polish President Accuses Tusk of Constitutional Crisis Over Tribunal Control

President Karol Nawrocki accuses Prime Minister Donald Tusk of constitutional crimes amid a standoff over control of Poland's top court, with riot police deployed and dual judges claiming authority.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has formally accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk of initiating a severe constitutional crisis and committing crimes against the Constitution following a physical and political struggle for control of the country's highest court. The confrontation escalated dramatically over the weekend, leading to the deployment of riot police at the Constitutional Tribunal building and the physical exclusion of the court's chief judge from his workplace. This event marks the most violent chapter yet in the ongoing institutional battle between Tusk's left-liberal coalition and the conservative Law and Justice party.

Physical Standoff and Competing Court Claims

The dispute turned into literal conflict in the early hours of Saturday morning when riot police were deployed to the Constitutional Tribunal to enforce a new leadership arrangement. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, an ally of the Prime Minister, declared herself the new leader of the tribunal after locking out the previous chief judge, Bogdan Święczkowski. She simultaneously announced her intention to dismiss Święczkowski and the vice president, Bartłomiej Sochański, citing their alignment with the former ruling party.

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President Nawrocki reacted by cutting short a diplomatic trip to Senegal and returning immediately to Warsaw. He reportedly forced his way into the Tribunal building to prevent what he described as an attempted coup by the Tusk-led government. The President asserts that the executive branch has final approval over judicial appointments, while the Prime Minister's office maintains that the power to appoint judges lies solely with the Sejm parliament.

President Vows to Stop Constitutional Subversion

During a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday, President Nawrocki delivered a blistering critique of the Prime Minister's methods, accusing him of exploiting police officers to further a political agenda on the eve of holidays. He stated that the rule of law cannot be restored through actions that flagrantly violate the law, placing full responsibility for the illegal suspension of judges and the entry into the Tribunal on Donald Tusk.

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Nawrocki vowed to use all prerogatives available to his office to stop what he views as an attempt to overturn the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland. He argued that the President serves as a necessary check and balance, rejecting the Prime Minister's interpretation that the swearing-in process is merely ceremonial rather than a substantive constitutional duty.

Political Motivations and Electoral Implications

The conflict is deeply intertwined with broader political strategies and upcoming elections. President Nawrocki, who succeeded Andrzej Duda, continues to use veto powers to stymie the liberal agenda, framing the battle over the Tribunal as a defense of Polish sovereignty against ceding ground to Brussels, including potential adoption of the Euro. Conversely, political analysts suggest Tusk may be attempting to replicate the previous Law and Justice strategy by packing the court before conservative forces return to power.

Recent polling data indicates a shifting political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections. While Tusk's Civic Coalition remains the most popular single party at 33.44 percent, the combined right-wing opposition holds a collective 47.62 percent. This includes the conservative Law and Justice party at 22.35 percent, alongside nationalist and former premier parties, suggesting a potential loss of power for the current liberal coalition.