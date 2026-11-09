Polish Police Say Suspect In Krakow Shooting Has Died

A man opened fire on the city's main square on Saturday.

The man suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Krakow, Poland on Saturday has now died. On Monday morning, Polish police wrote on X, "We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died in hospital early this morning.

" Six people were killed and at least 16 more injured after a man opened fire in the center of Krakow on Saturday afternoon. Police later shot and apprehended him. It was later discovered that three members of the man's family had also been killed at their home before the public attack began. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Also read 6 killed, 15 injured in shooting in Polish city of Krakow, police say

The man suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Krakow, Poland on Saturday has now died. On Monday morning, Polish police wrote on X,"We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died in hospital early this morning.

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"Six people were killed and at least 16 more injured after a man opened fire in the center of Krakow on Saturday afternoon. Police later shot and apprehended him. It was later discovered that three members of the man's family had also been killed at their home before the public attack began.