Andrezej Korfel, who avoided deportation by citing his children's limited Polish, now faces removal after the Home Office successfully appealed the tribunal ruling against his criminal conviction.

Andrezej Korfel, a Polish national convicted of dangerous driving, now faces deportation from the United Kingdom after the Home Office successfully appealed a tribunal decision that had previously blocked his removal. The legal battle centers on Korfel's human rights claims regarding his family life, specifically the language abilities of his four British citizen children. The Home Office argued that the initial ruling contained legal errors regarding the children's ability to adapt to life in Poland.

Criminal Conviction And Initial Deportation Threat

Korfel entered the UK in 2011 from Poland at the age of 30, during the period when Britain remained a member of the European Union. In October 2019, he successfully applied for leave to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme, securing his legal status in the country. However, his status changed significantly following a serious traffic incident that led to criminal proceedings and a prison sentence.

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In December 2022, Korfel was convicted at a Crown Court of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The judge sentenced him to 15 months in prison and disqualified him from driving for 1,292 days. Following this conviction, the Home Office issued a notice to deport him, initiating the legal process to send him back to Poland. Korfel was forced to appeal this decision through a human rights claim, arguing that his removal would violate his rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Tribunal Ruling Based On Children Limited Polish

During the initial hearing, Korfel presented evidence that his four children, who are all under 18, speak English as their first language and have limited proficiency in Polish. He stated that despite both he and his wife being fluent Polish speakers, their children had only ever lived in the UK. Most of the children are in primary school and have little or no memory of visiting Poland. Korfel argued that deportation would be unduly harsh on his family due to these linguistic and cultural barriers.

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The First-tier Tribunal agreed with Korfel's assessment. The judge ruled that it would be unduly harsh for the children to be separated from their father, noting that the relocation to Poland would present significant challenges related to education and cultural integration. The tribunal concluded that the circumstances constituted very compelling circumstances that outweighed the public interest in deportation. This initial victory allowed Korfel to remain in the UK for the time being.

Home Office Appeal And Legal Reversal

The Home Office challenged the First-tier Tribunal's decision, leading to a review by Upper Tribunal Judge Madeleine Reeds. Judge Reeds determined that the lower tribunal had erred in law by misapplying the legal tests for deportation cases. She noted that the First-tier Tribunal had incorrectly treated the children's best interests as of paramount importance, rather than as a primary consideration under the law. This distinction is critical in determining whether the 'unduly harsh' test is met.

Judge Reeds highlighted that the children had previously visited Poland and retained family connections there, which supported their ability to adapt. She pointed out that the children's ages and family support structure would enable them to adjust over time. The judge also noted that in the alternative scenario where Korfel returned to Poland alone, his partner and children could remain in the UK, as the mother had demonstrated the ability to care for them independently.

Next Steps And Case Rehearing

As a result of the appeal, Judge Reeds set aside the First-tier Tribunal's judgment and ordered that the case be reheard. The Home Office successfully argued that the previous ruling failed to correctly apply the exceptions to deportation under the immigration rules. This means the legal process is not concluded, and Korfel faces the prospect of removal once the case is reconsidered.

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Korfel remains in the UK pending the rehearing, though his status is precarious due to his criminal conviction. The outcome of the new hearing will determine whether the Home Office's deportation order can be executed. Legal experts note that this case highlights the complexity of balancing criminal convictions with family rights under Article 8, particularly when children are involved. The final decision will hinge on whether the tribunal can find that the circumstances still meet the high threshold of being unduly harsh.