Andrezej Korfel loses his second appeal against deportation to Poland after the Home Office argued the First-tier Tribunal made a legal error regarding his children's language skills.

A Polish national, Andrezej Korfel, has lost his second legal battle to prevent deportation to Poland, despite initial victories that argued his four British children possess only limited Polish language skills. The Home Office successfully appealed a previous tribunal ruling, arguing that the lower court made significant legal errors regarding the assessment of his family's ability to adapt to life in Eastern Europe.

Tribunal Legal Error Found

Upper Tribunal Judge Madeleine Reeds set aside the judgment of the First-tier Tribunal (FtT), concluding that the original judge had erred in law. Judge Reeds noted that while the FtT correctly identified that the children were English speakers, it improperly treated their best interests as of 'paramount importance' rather than a primary consideration under the law.

Also read Aaron Rodgers’ final message to front office before shock Steelers benching

The original FtT judge had ruled that deportation would be 'unduly harsh' because the children had no memory of Poland and lacked fluent Polish. However, the Upper Tribunal found that the FtT failed to properly apply the 'unduly harsh' test in both the 'go' scenario, where the family moves to Poland, and the 'stay' scenario, where the father is removed alone.

Criminal Conviction and Initial Ban

Korfel's legal troubles began in December 2022 when he was convicted at a Crown Court for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 1,292 days. Following his release, the Home Office issued a deportation notice against the Polish national, triggering his initial human rights claims.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the conviction, Korfel had entered the UK in 2011 at age 30 while Britain was still an EU member. He successfully applied for leave to remain under the EU Settlement Scheme in October 2019. He has a Polish partner who also holds leave to remain, and the couple has four children under the age of 18 who are British citizens born in the United Kingdom.

Family Separation and Adaptation

The Home Office appealed the initial FtT decision by highlighting that the children have previously visited Poland and retain family connections there. Judge Reeds observed that the FtT was satisfied that the children's ages and the support of both fluent Polish-speaking parents would enable them to adapt over time, despite the challenges of education and cultural integration.

Furthermore, the Upper Tribunal pointed out that the family had already experienced separation during Korfel's imprisonment. The judge noted that the children's mother had demonstrated the ability to care for them independently, challenging the notion that the family unit could not survive without the father in the UK.

Current Status and Next Steps

As a result of the Upper Tribunal's ruling, Korfel now faces deportation once again. The case has been ordered to be re-heard, meaning the legal proceedings are not yet concluded. Korfel will have the opportunity to present his case again in a new tribunal hearing, where the court must determine if his removal would violate his rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This development marks a significant setback for Korfel after he had initially avoided deportation based on the argument that his children's limited Polish skills would make relocation unduly harsh. The outcome underscores the rigorous legal standards applied in deportation cases involving foreign national offenders with British families.