Polish Father-Daughter Duo Sentenced for $2 Million Art Forgery Scheme That Deceived New York Galleries and Collectors

A father and daughter from Poland have been sentenced for running a sophisticated forgery operation that sold over 200 fake artworks attributed to artists like Warhol, Banksy, and Picasso across New York, generating at least $2 million before an FBI tip unraveled the scheme.

A Polish father-daughter duo orchestrated a sophisticated forgery operation that spanned five years, flooding the New York art market with over 200 counterfeit pieces attributed to iconic artists.

Between 2020 and 2025, Erwin Bankowski and Karolina Bankowska executed what U.S. prosecutors have termed a "Prolific Counterfeit Art Scheme," generating at least $2 million by deceiving collectors, galleries, and even major auction houses. The forgeries, meticulously crafted by a commissioned artist in Poland, mimicked the styles of Andy Warhol, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, and Native American artist Fritz Scholder, among others.

The couple employed advanced digital tools to fabricate certificates of authenticity on aged paper, and their works often featured deceptive materials-like pegboard backing-to enhance their perceived legitimacy. The scheme unraveled after an FBI tip, leading to the arrest and sentencing of the perpetrators, while leaving a wake of shocked collectors and questioning the due diligence practices within the art world. Robert Rogal, owner of RoGallery in Long Island City, is among the dealers who were duped.

His decades-long career, which includes handling works by Warhol, Lichtenstein, and Dali, could not shield him from the high-quality fakes. The encounter began when Karolina Bankowska, a 26-year-old, presented a painting she claimed was by optical artist Richard Anuszkiewicz, passed off as a family heirloom. The piece bore the artist's signature block-letter autograph and a pegboard backing-a material Anuszkiewicz used in the 1960s-making it plausibly genuine.

Rogal, a self-described "compulsive buyer," conducted his standard inquiries about provenance but was persuaded by the artwork's convincing execution and the seller's narrative. He paid approximately $5,000 after she opted for an outright sale and signed a bill of sale affirming the work's legitimacy. The highest single transaction involved a fake Richard Mayhew painting, sold for $160,000. Other targeted institutions included prominent auction houses like Bonham's, Phillips, and Freeman's.

The forgers' ability to replicate the aesthetic hallmarks of masters, combined with the historically sparse documentation for certain periods and artists, allowed them to exploit gaps in the market. As art dealer Richard Polsky noted, modern printing technology makes reproductions "almost indistinguishable from Warhol's originals," and these forgeries, while not perfect, were good enough to fool many seasoned professionals. Rogal's doubts only surfaced later when Bankowska returned with a purported Andrew Wyeth.

A stamp of authenticity from the defunct Knoedler gallery appeared suspiciously pristine, prompting Rogal to research and eventually expose it as fake. He contacted Bankowska, but she never reclaimed the piece. The revelations were rooted in the relationship with a skilled Polish painter. Initially, the operation involved selling mundane artwork online, but as the forger's talent became evident, the conspirators escalated to replicating high-value pieces.

They used design software to create forged certificates, imprinting them on antique-style paper to add an air of history. The use of materials like pegboard and cardboard-as seen in a counterfeit Banksy stencil piece sold for $2,000-further complicated authentication. The scam highlights systemic vulnerabilities in the art market, where reliance on trusted intermediaries, the subjective nature of connoisseurship, and the often-opaque provenance of works from the mid-20th century create fertile ground for fraud.

The financial blow is compounded by reputational damage to dealers and the erosion of trust among collectors. For Rogal, the episode underscores a harsh reality: "The art looks that good. There are good forgers.

" His 40 years of expertise could not overcome the forgers' precision and the persuasive backstory. The case serves as a cautionary tale for an industry where authentication often hinges on a combination of visual inspection, documentary evidence, and intuition-all of which can be manipulated by determined criminals leveraging modern technology and the art world's historic gaps





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Art Forgery Polish Scam Andy Warhol Banksy Pablo Picasso Richard Anuszkiewicz Andrew Wyeth Fritz Scholder Robert Rogal Rogallery Knoedler Certificate Of Authenticity Auction Houses U.S. Attorney FBI Counterfeit Art Provenance Art Market Fraud Forged Signatures Richard Mayhew

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