Polish Doctor Faces 12 Years in Jail for Burying Unborn Babies in Back Garden

A Polish doctor, Magdalena H., is facing 12 years in jail for carrying out home experiments on over 30 unborn babies before burying them in her back garden. The 57-year-old pathologist was arrested at a Polish hotel after construction workers alerted police to the horrifying discovery. Police uncovered the remains of 34 foetuses buried among thousands of microscopic slides, documents and paraffin blocks used for preserving human tissue.

A Polish doctor, Magdalena H. , is facing 12 years in jail for carrying out home experiments on over 30 unborn babies before burying them in her back garden.

The 57-year-old pathologist was arrested at a Polish hotel after construction workers alerted police to the horrifying discovery. Police uncovered the remains of 34 foetuses buried among thousands of microscopic slides, documents and paraffin blocks used for preserving human tissue. The medical equipment was most likely used to perform tests by the detained woman, who is a pathologist by profession. Magdalena had taken the foetuses from a local hospital during Covid lockdown and used them for medical research at home.

The doctor is said to have placed the remains in sacks and buried them on the grounds of the house which she sold two years ago. Her case has whipped up a storm in traditionally Catholic Poland, with many questioning how she managed to obtain the unborn babies' bodies in a country with some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

However, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said that there is so far no evidence she had obtained the foetuses through illegal abortions. Magdalena has been put into three months detention while investigations continue. The charges against the doctor include desecrating corpses, improper waste handling and abandoning hazardous materials in an unauthorised location. The identities of the foetuses have yet to be determined, and it is yet unknown if Magdalena acted alone.

Police are still gathering evidence and questioning more people to get a fuller picture of the incident. The investigation is in its very early stages, and there's still a lot of work ahead of us, according to prosecutor spokesman Krzysztof Ciechanowski. Magdalena enjoyed a good reputation in the professional community, and before moving to Lutoryz, she lived in the nearby city of Rzeszów where she worked at a local hospital.

After selling the village property last year, she returned to Rzeszów to live with her mother. As a specialist in the examination of human tissue and remains, Magdalena performed tests and procedures for medical facilities. She has now been put into three months detention while investigations continue. The case has raised many questions, including how she managed to obtain the unborn babies' bodies and whether she acted alone.

The investigation is ongoing, and more people are being questioned to gather the fullest possible picture of the entire incident. The charges against Magdalena include desecrating corpses, improper waste handling and abandoning hazardous materials in an unauthorised location. The doctor did not plead guilty, but indicated that she herself brought and buried the human foetuses found on her property, as well as other medical waste.

The identities of the foetuses have yet to be determined, and it is yet unknown if Magdalena acted alone. The investigation is in its very early stages, and there's still a lot of work ahead of us, according to prosecutor spokesman Krzysztof Ciechanowski. Magdalena enjoyed a good reputation in the professional community, and before moving to Lutoryz, she lived in the nearby city of Rzeszów where she worked at a local hospital.

After selling the village property last year, she returned to Rzeszów to live with her mother. As a specialist in the examination of human tissue and remains, Magdalena performed tests and procedures for medical facilities. She has now been put into three months detention while investigations continue. The case has raised many questions, including how she managed to obtain the unborn babies' bodies and whether she acted alone.

The investigation is ongoing, and more people are being questioned to gather the fullest possible picture of the entire incident





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Polish Doctor Magdalena H. Unborn Babies Burying Jail Crime

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