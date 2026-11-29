Discover the life of Russian dancer Polina Mayer, whose relationship with James Jordan has ended his marriage to Ola Jordan. Explore her journey from Russia to the UK.

Polina Mayer, the Russian ballroom dancer, has become the focal point of a highly publicized personal dispute involving former Strictly Come Dancing professionals James Jordan and Ola Jordan. The controversy centers on allegations that an affair between Mayer and Jordan contributed to the dissolution of the couple's 23-year marriage. While Mayer remains largely private about her personal life, her rise from humble beginnings in Russia to international dance fame provides a complex backdrop to the current media storm.

Rising From Industrial Roots

Polina Andreevna Sinitsina was born on September 3, 1992, in Kamensk-Uralsky, a heavily industrialized city located in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia. Her early life was marked by significant hardship, as she was raised by her single mother, Tatyana, who is now 61 years old. Information regarding her father, Andrey Sinitsin, is scarce, and he appears to have been absent from her life from a young age. Despite these challenging circumstances, Mayer displayed early talent and discipline, beginning ballroom and Latin dance classes alongside acting lessons at the age of five.

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Her formal training took place at the prestigious Aist ballroom club in Yekaterinburg, the largest city in the Urals region. Russian sporting records indicate that she began competing at a national level by the age of 14, partnering with three different dancers during this period. Her initial competitive years were defined by gradual improvement rather than immediate success. For instance, in December 2006, she placed joint 19th in a junior competition in Yekaterinburg with partner Evgeny Zavadskikh.

Career Transitions and International Move

Progress in the highly competitive dance world required resilience and adaptability. By May 2011, Mayer and her then-partner Dmitry Parfenov achieved a significant victory by beating 24 rival couples to win a high-profile contest in their home city. However, her debut at the World DanceSport Federation competition in Moscow later that year, again with Zavadskikh, resulted in a joint 60th place finish. During this period, she transitioned from using her birth surname to competing as Mayer, adopting the surname of her maternal grandfather.

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Recognizing the limited prospects for a professional career within Russia, Mayer pursued higher education in linguistics before making the decisive move to Canada. She arrived in Canada on January 3, 2014, embarking on a journey that would see her travel more than 8,000 miles from her homeland. Shortly after her arrival, she began competing with a new partner, Ilya Maletin, and quickly established herself in the Ottawa dance scene. Their partnership flourished, leading to a major achievement in 2019 when they were crowned Canadian professional Latin champions.

Personal Life and Current Controversy

Mayer's professional trajectory intersected with the British entertainment industry through her collaboration with James Jordan. The two first teamed up as dance partners in October 2024, a partnership that eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. According to reports, this romance began after Jordan's separation from his wife of 23 years, Ola Jordan, in June. The couple has been spotted together at various locations, including a recent stay at the five-star Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in London, where they reportedly paid £400 per night for their accommodation.

The relationship has triggered a bitter public and private fallout. Jamie Cutler, Mayer's husband of three years and also a professional dancer, allegedly confirmed the infidelity in a phone call to Ola Jordan. Sources close to Cutler indicate that he has since separated from Mayer and initiated divorce proceedings. Despite these intense personal dramas, Mayer has continued to perform publicly, recently completing a UK dance tour alongside James Jordan and other former Strictly stars such as Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone, and Ian Waite.

Legacy and Future Prospects

Friends and colleagues describe Mayer as a disciplined and dedicated artist who has overcome significant adversity to reach the top of her field. One acquaintance noted that while Mayer can be humorous and lighthearted, her steely resolve and hard work have been key to her success. Her story is one of determination, moving from the industrial heartland of Russia to Canada, and finally to Britain, where she seeks to share her passion for dance on the international stage.

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As the legal and personal matters surrounding her relationship with Jordan and her marriage to Cutler are resolved, Mayer's focus appears to remain on her career. Having survived a 13-year journey of pursuit and relocation, she continues to make her presence felt in the ballroom dancing community. Her ability to navigate both the physical demands of dance and the emotional complexities of her personal life suggests a resilience that will likely define her future endeavors in the arts.