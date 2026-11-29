Polina Mayer, the Russian professional dancer linked to James Jordan's marriage breakdown, overcame a difficult childhood in the Urals to become a ballroom star before entering the public spotlight.

Polina Mayer, the Russian professional dancer, has emerged at the center of a public dispute regarding the dissolution of the marriage between former Strictly Come Dancing champions James Jordan and Ola Jordan. The 34-year-old dancer, who recently partnered with James on a UK tour, is now the subject of intense media scrutiny following allegations that her romantic involvement with the 48-year-old former star contributed to the end of his 23-year union with Ola, who is 44 years old. While the couple insists their relationship began only after James and Ola separated in June, reports indicate that Polina had already been in a three-year marriage to fellow professional dancer Jamie Cutler, 37.

The Timeline of Relationships and Claims

James Jordan and Polina Mayer were seen spending a £400-a-night stay at the five-star Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in London earlier this month, a detail that has fueled speculation about the timeline of their romance. Sources close to Jamie Cutler claim that he received a devastating phone call from Ola Jordan confirming the infidelity, a call that reportedly occurred after Polina had finished a dance tour with James and other former Strictly stars including Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone, and Ian Waite. Following the revelation of the alleged affair, Jamie Cutler is said to have ended his own marriage to Polina and initiated divorce proceedings, leaving the dancer to navigate both a public scandal and a personal breakup simultaneously.

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Russian Childhood and Early Dance Training

Polina Andreevna Sinitsina was born on September 3, 1992, in Kamensk-Uralsky, a heavily industrialized city in Russia's Sverdlovsk region, just 253 days after the collapse of the Soviet Union. She was raised by her mother, Tatyana, who is now 61 years old, after her father, Andrey Sinitsin, appears to have been absent from her life. Polina began taking ballroom and Latin dance classes alongside acting lessons at the age of five, training with the prestigious Aist ballroom club in Yekaterinburg, which is the largest city in the Urals region. Her early competitive career showed mixed results; in December 2006, she finished joint 19th in a junior competition in Yekaterinburg with partner Evgeny Zavadskikh, though she later achieved a victory in May 2011 when she and then-partner Dmitry Parfenov defeated 24 rival couples in a high-profile city contest.

International Career and Emigration to Canada

After finishing in joint 60th place at the World DanceSport Federation competition in Moscow in 2011, Polina changed her surname to Mayer, the name of her maternal grandfather, and completed a degree in linguistics before leaving Russia to pursue professional opportunities abroad. She emigrated to Canada, arriving on January 3, 2014, and quickly began competing with a new partner, Ilya Maletin, basing herself in Ottawa. Within five years, the pair achieved significant success by becoming the Canadian professional Latin champions in 2019, a major milestone for the Russian emigre. Her journey to this point involved traveling more than 8,000 miles, driven by a determination to share what she describes as 'the fire I have in my heart for dance'.

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Public Persona and Professional Standing

Despite the current controversy, Polina Mayer has built a reputation as a disciplined and dedicated performer within the international ballroom scene. Friends describe her as having a steely resolve that helped her overcome the adversities of her upbringing, noting that while she can be humorous and lighthearted, she is incredibly focused on her craft. She has appeared as a background dancer on Strictly Come Dancing and has participated in various tours and West End shows alongside notable figures such as Anton Du Beke and Oti Mabuse. This recent tour with James Jordan marked her first major public platform alongside one of the show's most popular stars, setting the stage for her unexpected entry into the global spotlight.

Impact on the Strictly Community and Future Steps

The situation has placed Polina Mayer in a complex position within the Strictly Come Dancing community, which is built on partnerships and professional etiquette. With James Jordan and Ola Jordan's marriage breakdown now public knowledge, the professional dynamics of the show's alumni network are being closely observed. Polina, who has remained tight-lipped about her personal life during the recent tour, may choose to let her dance speak for itself as she navigates the end of her marriage to Jamie Cutler. As divorce proceedings commence and the media attention intensifies, her next steps will likely involve focusing on her performing career and distancing herself from the public relations fallout surrounding the Jordan split.