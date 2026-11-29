Policy in Practice and Fair4All Finance launch a pilot to simplify council tax discount applications via Gov.uk, targeting 1.37m eligible pensioners missing out on £1.7billion in savings across England.

Policy in Practice and Fair4All Finance have launched a collaborative pilot program designed to streamline the application process for council tax reductions in England. The initiative aims to simplify access to vital financial support by integrating direct application capabilities into the Gov.uk digital platform. This effort addresses the complex and fragmented nature of local authority rules that currently hinder eligible households from receiving discounts. The partnership seeks to eliminate navigational hurdles by allowing residents to apply directly from the central government portal.

The current system requires residents to navigate a disjointed landscape where local authorities enforce different sets of regulations. At present, individuals must manually enter their postcode into the Gov.uk Apply for Council Tax Reduction page to be redirected to their specific local authority website. This multi-step process often creates unnecessary barriers for citizens seeking assistance with essential household costs. The new partnership seeks to eliminate these hurdles by allowing residents to apply directly from the central government portal.

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Previous research conducted by Policy in Practice highlights a significant gap in support uptake among vulnerable populations. The data estimates that approximately 1.37 million people over state pension age are missing out on £1.7 billion in council tax reductions. This figure represents half of all eligible individuals living in England who are currently excluded from the system due to navigational difficulties. The financial exclusion experienced by these residents exacerbates the pressures caused by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The scope of unclaimed support extends beyond pensioners to include working-age households across the United Kingdom. An additional 2.5 million working-age households are not claiming council tax support, resulting in a collective loss of over £3 billion. These statistics underscore the urgent need for systemic reforms that make financial assistance more accessible and easier to claim for all demographic groups. The sheer volume of unclaimed funds indicates a severe inefficiency in how social safety nets are delivered to those in need.

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By enabling councils to utilize data from Universal Credit alongside council tax records, the pilot aims to automate and accelerate the assessment of applications. This technological integration is designed to reduce manual administrative work for council teams and expedite decision-making processes. The goal is to create a seamless user experience that ensures eligible households can secure the financial relief they are entitled to with minimal effort. Automating these checks removes the burden of proof from citizens who may lack the resources to gather extensive documentation.

Kate Pender, chief executive of Fair4All Finance, emphasizes that the current route to claiming support is often too difficult to navigate for many citizens. She argues that improving access to council tax reduction is a critical component in tackling financial exclusion during a period of heightened economic pressure on households. The organization believes that simplifying these processes can alleviate the burden on families struggling with essential living expenses. Her comments reflect a broader industry consensus that digital simplicity is key to financial inclusion.

Deven Ghelani, founder and director at Policy in Practice, states that partnering with local authorities to simplify application assessments will help more residents access vital support. He notes that this approach not only benefits residents but also reduces the administrative burden on council teams. By preventing avoidable council tax arrears, the system aims to create a win-win scenario for both the public and local government entities. This perspective highlights the dual benefit of efficiency and customer service improvement.

Bola Odunsi, director of revenues and transactional services at Enfield Council, expresses strong support for the project as a mutually beneficial initiative. The team at Enfield believes the pilot will allow residents to apply more easily while enabling the council to process claims faster and more cost-effectively. This local perspective provides a practical example of how streamlined digital processes can improve municipal service delivery. Enfield serves as the testbed for this new approach before wider implementation.

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The initial phase of the scheme will be piloted with Enfield Council in north London to test the efficacy of the new streamlined system. Following the evaluation of this pilot program, the partners intend to roll out the simplified application process to other parts of England. The targeted timeline for this broader expansion is set for 2028, allowing sufficient time for refinement and implementation across multiple jurisdictions. This phased approach ensures that technical and procedural hiccups can be resolved before national scaling.

Council tax bills are broadly determined by locally set charges and the band assigned to a property, but various rules and exemptions can significantly reduce these costs. For instance, individuals who are the only qualifying adult in a home may be eligible for a 25 percent discount. Pensioners on low incomes might have their bills waived altogether, highlighting the importance of accurate and easy application processes. Northern Ireland operates a separate system charging rates instead, requiring distinct guidance for residents in that region.