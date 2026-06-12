Police warned of 'hit list' of migrant addresses before Belfast riots

Police in Northern Ireland were repeatedly warned about a 'hit list' of migrant addresses circulating online ahead of anti-immigration riots in Belfast.

Police in Northern Ireland were repeatedly warned about a 'hit list' of migrant addresses circulating online ahead of anti-immigration riots in Belfast. The details were shared within far-Right circles since August 2025 and were first reported to police in January this year.

The addresses were among those targeted during this week's riots, which broke out after the stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, 44. A Sudanese refugee, Hadi Alodid, 30, has been charged with attempted murder over the attack. Protests over the stabbing have caused chaos in Belfast, with houses and cars burned night after night. A volunteer group that monitors anti-immigration activity online sent dozens of reports to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) over the past eight months.

The PSNI warned against the sharing of home addresses, saying it had left families and residents 'extremely distressed'. The volunteer group, Accountability Project Northern Ireland, first warned in April that far-Right figures were starting to focus on houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), saying the properties housed 'foreigners' and people 'not from here'. Residents were being described as 'fighting-age males' who could be 'rapists' and 'murderers', and there were calls for people to 'start making a stand'.

Further reports documented weekly anti-HMO protests, increasing references to a 'busy summer', and efforts to target estate agents and property events. The reports also focused heavily on the Newtownabbey area, north of Belfast, which has been at the centre of some of the most serious riots. The PSNI did not respond to an email from the group warning of escalating tensions. At least 200 extra officers were drafted in from the British mainland yesterday to help manage the violent clashes





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Belfast Riots Migrant Addresses Police Service Of Northern Ireland PSNI Hadi Alodid Stephen Ogilvie

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