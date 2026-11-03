Police Warn Parents Against E-Bike and E-Scooter Gifts Ahead of Christmas

Scottish Police Federation urges parents to avoid e-bike and e-scooter gifts due to safety risks and illegal modifications. Seizures rise 60 percent as lawmakers seek stronger powers.

Police officers across Scotland have issued a stark warning to parents ahead of the December 25 holiday season, urging them not to purchase e-bikes or e-scooters as Christmas gifts. Authorities cite severe safety concerns and the prevalence of illegal modifications on these vehicles as the primary drivers behind this advisory. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) emphasized that buyers must understand the legal complexities, noting that many vehicles sold in stores do not meet the legal requirements for public road use.

Illegal Modifications and Legal Loopholes

Despite private ownership of e-scooters being illegal on public streets, these devices remain widely available from retailers nationwide. A significant portion of these vehicles are easily modified to bypass legally mandated speed restrictions. Online resources provide instructions for such tampering, and kits designed to install more powerful motors and throttles are readily accessible to consumers. Even when purchased directly from retailers, many e-bikes are excessively powerful right out of the box, causing them to fall under motorcycle and moped regulations. This classification mandates a valid license and mandatory insurance coverage, which many young riders lack.

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Rising Seizures and Community Safety

The Inverclyde Community Safety Partnership has echoed the warnings from the SPF, advising families to reconsider these specific gifts for the holidays. The number of e-bikes and e-scooters seized by Police Scotland has surged by more than 60 percent, highlighting the growing scale of the issue. Holyrood's Criminal Justice Committee has officially announced an inquiry into the crime and antisocial behavior associated with these motorized vehicles. The spike in seizures reflects the increasing frequency of dangerous riding incidents reported across various communities in Scotland.

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Police Powers and Legal Challenges

SPF chairman David Threadgold told 1919 Magazine that parents need to be fully aware of the risks attached to buying any motorised vehicle. He stated that the number of options available to police to deal with dangerous riders is extremely limited. The organization argues that officers currently have limited powers to take action against masked-up individuals who misuse these vehicles. The SPF is demanding a strengthening of the law, specifically calling for the authority to stop people wearing face coverings like masks and balaclavas. This measure aims to help officers identify reckless riders who attempt to avoid accountability for their actions.

Government Response and Future Measures

Superintendent Andy Barclay, the deputy head of road policing, clarified that illegally modified e-bikes are dangerous and not suitable for public roads. Holyrood's Community Safety Minister Kirsten Oswald expressed a strong desire to increase the powers police have to seize and retain e-bikes and e-scooters involved in antisocial or criminal behavior. Oswald urged anyone considering purchasing these devices to ensure they are fully aware of the laws surrounding their use. The combination of public warnings and legislative inquiry signals a coordinated effort to curb the reckless use of electric vehicles on Scottish streets.