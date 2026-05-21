Police warn of World Cup disorder as ministers ignore advice to pubs

The Home Office has given pubs extra time to stay open after the usual last-orders to cater for fans following England and Scotland matches, despite police warnings. This move has caused concerns about possible disorder, as some kick-offs of the tournament are late in the evening UK time.

Police today warned of possible World Cup disorder because ministers ignored their advice not to grant a free-for-all to pubs extending their opening hours. The Home Office has given pubs extra time so they can keep serving after the usual last-orders to cater for fans following England and Scotland matches.

The tournament is taking place in America, Mexico and Canada and many of the kick-offs are late in the evening UK time. Police chiefs said they had warned ministers not to do it, because ‘common sense tells us this will give us more problems’ – but had been overruled





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World Cup England And Scotland Matches Home Office Extra Time For Pubs Kick-Offs In The Evening UK Time

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