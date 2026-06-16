Police warn of scam calls posing as Chester County deputies

The West Whiteland Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in scam calls impersonating law enforcement officials.

Scammers are pretending to be law enforcement and demanding money. CHESTER COUNTY , Pa. The West Whiteland Police Department is alerting the community about a recent spike in scam calls where callers pretend to be law enforcement and try to get residents to pay fake fines, according to a statement released Monday, June 15.

Police say scammers are calling residents and claiming to be Sgt. Kevin Green from the Chester County Sheriff's Office. The callers tell people that a family member must pay a fine for missing grand jury duty or not paying a citation. Police emphasize that law enforcement will never call to demand payment or threaten arrest over the phone.

Residents are urged not to provide any personal or financial information to these callers. If you get a suspicious call, police recommend hanging up immediately and not engaging with the scammer. The West Whiteland Police Department says these scams can lead to financial loss and identity theft. They advise residents to be cautious of calls from unknown numbers or anyone claiming to be from law enforcement.

Police recommend verifying the identity of any caller by contacting the Chester County Sheriff's Office directly. Anyone who receives a scam call should report it to the West Whiteland Police Department at 610-363-0200. Police say their goal is to keep the community safe and informed. If you are unsure about a call, it is best to hang up and check with official sources.

Police have not said how many residents have received these scam calls or if anyone has lost money as a result.





FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Us Pa Chester County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspicious bottle with note for police triggers evacuation at Wasatch County LibraryA suspicious bottle with a note reading 'Do Not Touch, For Police' prompted a large police response and evacuation at a library in Heber on Saturday, authoritie

Read more »

SS United States on agenda of Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners meeting TuesdayThe meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 8:30 AM at the Okaloosa County Administration Building

Read more »

Five Chester County centenarians, ranging from 99 to 104, give their life secretsAn annual luncheon honored more than 50 residents who have turned — or exceed — 100 years of age.

Read more »

Suspect identified after Montgomery County police chaseLaw enforcement is actively searching for a suspect who ran from police after a car chase, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more »