Police Warn of Rise in Crime as Labour's Soft Justice Reforms Hailed

A policing leader has warned that Labour's soft justice reforms will lead to a rise in crime and critics are slamming the early release of a violent offender who attacked a police officer. Ryan Davis was released after serving less than three months of a three-year sentence for beating up a police officer.

Police will becaretakers in the community for criminals under Labour's soft justice reforms, a policing leader has warned. Crime will become rife with dangerous offenders emboldened by the lack of deterrents.

Mr Booth - whose organisation represents 145,000 rank-and-file officers - fears the Government's plans to jail fewer offenders and release inmates earlier will see criminality soar. His warnings came as it emerged a thug who battered a police officer and left him for dead was released after serving less than three months of a three-year sentence.

Following the brutal attack on Good Friday in 2024, PC Davis is still in chronic pain and has been unable to return to frontline duties due to his injuries. He had been on a violence against women and girls patrol in Hereford town centre, when he saw Quinn and his father Richard beating up a man.

When he attempted to stop them, the pair turned on him knocking him to the ground leaving him fearing he was going to die as they rained down punches. Richard Quinn, 49, is still in jail after being sentenced to four years and three months for assault in February. But his son was released on May 13.

The baby-faced yob was released to home detention curfew after serving less than three months after it was decided the 345 days he had spent wearing a tag on bail before sentencing should count towards the total time served. Mr Booth has written to Justice Secretary David Lammy warning of the growing gap between the sentence handed down in court and the reality experienced by victims.

He fears the forthcoming sentencing reforms - that include ditching shorter sentences and more early releases - will lead to rife criminality which police will be powerless to stop. Chief constables have predicted crime will surge by up to 6 per cent and the bill for having to deal with thousands more criminals on the streets has doubled from initial estimates of an extra £400 million in policing costs to £800 million, according to the latest Home Office analysis.

The reforms will see violent offenders, who would have been given custodial sentences, instead being managed in the community through remote measures such as electronic tags. Mr Booth said We will be caretakers in the community for criminals. How are we going to deal with a system where we have only the most dangerous people kept in prison, yet we allow some bloody dangerous people to remain on the streets with barely a rap across the wrists?

It will embolden criminals - going soft on criminals does not keep people safe in my experience. We should be investing in prisons because when you take criminals off the streets, it does stop them causing harm and society is protected from them





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