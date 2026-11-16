Police warn boat owners after 'repeat offender' arrested for allegedly stealing 3 boats

Everett police are warning local boat owners to 'lock up,' after a man was arrested three times in 12 days last month on reportedly stolen boats.

This image shows the suspect at the Everett Marina, where he was arrested by Everett Police. Nathan Anthony Pings was arrested on Oct. 27 while operating a stolen 2006 Osprey boat valued at $25,000 in the Port of Everett Marina, according to court documents.

He was arrested twice before, on Oct. 14 and Oct. 19, in several different marinas while in possession of reportedly stolen boats and crab pots. Investigators recovered the Osprey and found visible damage, including a broken ignition, damage to the battery and windows, and staining and burns inside the cabin.

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Police found a screwdriver with plastic shavings matching the damaged ignition, as well as a glass pipe with burn marks and a small bag containing a substance that field-tested as methamphetamine. The boat contained trash and food, and several high-quality fishing rods and other gear were missing.

Pings was previously arrested and served time in prison for criminal trespassing and thefts at the Everett Marina in 2025,The marina has now posted flyers with Pings' mugshot and a trespassing notice on several bulletin boards throughout its docks as a warning to boat owners. Ingerson has stored his boat in Everett for the past five years and, thankfully, hasn't dealt with any thefts or damage.

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He keeps his boat, extra gear, and any valuables locked away and is grateful for the marina's additional locked gates.

"The Marina's done everything they could," Ingerson explained. "Everybody's kind of keeping an eye out for each other and locking things up. It's about all we can do.

" KOMO News spoke with an owner of one the boats allegedly stolen by Pings, who asked to remain anonymous. He said his boat was stolen from the Port of Edmonds, before Pings was arrested on it in Everett, and the owner is now paying upwards of $10,000 to fix damages, replace the upholstery, and decontaminate the boat.

"We've been tenants at the marina for 20 years, and honestly, this is the first time we've ever had a theft or the boat stolen," he said over the phone. He also plans to add new, steep security measures to his boat including a tracking device, a kill switch that interrupts the inner ignition circuit, and lock and chain to secure the vessel to the dock.

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Everett police are urging boat owners to check on their boats frequently, remove or secure valuables, and report suspicious activity to marina security or law enforcement to help prevent similar crimes. Authorities are calling for witnesses to come forward after a major crash on northbound Interstate 5 near South 200 Street killed one person and injured several others Thursday. Bystanders rescue trapped occupant from burning vehicle in Bellingham.