Police say a carjacking and subsequent pursuit ended on the Loop 101 in Peoria Tuesday morning when authorities used a grappler to stop the suspect.

A high-speed police pursuit in the west valley ended when officers used a grappler device to stop a stolen vehicle along Loop 101. The incident began with a hit-and-run in Glendale and escalated in Peoria with two failed carjacking attempts before the suspect successfully stole a car from an elderly man at a Discount Tire.

A high-speed pursuit in the the West Valley ended with a stolen car flipped on its side along Loop 101. Police used a grappler device to stop the suspect after a multi-agency effort that started in's Real Time Crime Center about a hit-and-run driver speeding erratically toward Peoria.

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Peoria’s surveillance team spotted the suspect near"The Real Time Crime Center observed the vehicle that fled from Glendale, driving in the oncoming lanes of traffic, in an unsafe manner, without due regard for anybody else’s safety, almost striking several vehicles," said Officer William Kennedy of the Peoria Police Department. As the police helicopter was tracking the vehicle overhead, the driver stopped at 91st and Northern and made two failed carjacking attempts, one in the intersection and another at a nearby gas station, before successfully stealing an SUV from an elderly man at a Discount Tire just north of the intersection.

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"A Peoria Police grapple vehicle then successfully grappled the fleeing vehicle. At that time, the driver who was still driving erratically and unsafe, attempted to swerve away from the grapple vehicle and ultimately ended up flipping over on its side," Kennedy said. Officers then took the suspect, 49-year-old Daniel Sanchez, into custody with minor injuries, and he’s now facing multiple felony charges.

Police have not yet disclosed the specific felony charges Sanchez is facing or what triggered the initial hit-and-run in Glendale. Information for this story was gathered from William Kennedy with the Peoria Police Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation.