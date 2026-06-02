Police urged to scrap 'two-tier' commitment to treating white people differently to ethnic minorities

Chief constables are facing demands to scrap a controversial anti-racism commitment after it emerged that the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and College of Policing professional body are urging police forces to treat different ethnic groups differently. The commitment, part of a multi-million pound Police Race Action Plan, has been slammed by Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, who said it was 'morally wrong' and 'dangerous'.

Chief constables are facing demands to scrap their 'two-tier' commitment to treating white people differently to ethnic minorities. Under a so-called Anti- Racism Commitment published last year, policing leaders say that 'racial equity' should not mean 'treating everyone the same or being colour blind'.

Instead they say their goal is to produce 'equality of policing outcomes' by ending the racial disparity in the 'likelihood of people being criminalised'. The commitment is part of a multi-million pound Police Race Action Plan set up in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in America 'to improve trust and confidence in policing among Black communities' in the UK.

But the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and College of Policing professional body are now under pressure to scrap the pledge amid fury at the treatment of Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed as he lay dying after his killer falsely told officers he had been the victim of racism. In the Commons, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the pledge 'urges police forces to reverse engineer the same arrest rates - despite the fact the offending rates are not the same - by treating different ethnic groups differently'.

He told MPs: 'Let that sink in for a moment: an official police document actually says that people should be treated differently based on the colour of their skin. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp urged police to scrap a controversial anti-racism commitment during Tuesday's Commons debate on the Henry Nowak case 'The dangerous ideology of so-called anti-racism - which says people should be treated differently based on race - is wrong and should be ended.

The police have allowed extreme activists to hijack their policy-making process and this is where it has led. It has no place in policing. It has no place anywhere.

' He urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to intervene and scrap the commitment, which he said was dangerous as well as 'morally wrong'. She replied: 'It is important that the police retain the confidence of all the communities they police, and I think he will acknowledge that there is a history and a context here relating to racism and the police.

'Whatever changes are made, it is important that nobody over-corrects or course-corrects in such a way that all of us citizens are no longer equal before the law. ' Sources close to the Home Secretary admitted the wording in the police anti-racism commitment is 'clumsy'. 'The NPCC is rightly reviewing the wording to ensure there is no ambiguity, so everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,' a source said.

NPCC chairman Gavin Stephens said: 'We are listening to legitimate concerns about how some of these commitments are worded or phrased, and where needed we can and will make changes, but this should not detract from the intent, which is to improve the quality of policing.

' The NPCC also said its Police Race Action Plan has been 'scaled back this year to a much smaller national team' with £387,000 budgeted for the current financial year, down from £1.3m last year. Reform UK vowed to ban police race action plans along with Diversity Equality and Inclusion (EDI) training as part of an 'Equal Treatment Act' if it wins the next election.

The party's home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf said: 'The tragic death of Henry Nowak is a horrific example of two-tier policing in Britain. The accusation of racism was dealt with more seriously than the accusation of being stabbed.

'This is a direct result of police initiatives like the Hampshire Police Race Action Plan which trains officers to do this. A Reform government will pass an Equal Treatment Act, which will end two-tier policing for good.

' Downing Street insisted yesterday there is 'no such thing as two-tier policing'. But ex Scotland Yard officer and Government adviser Rory Geoghegan said: 'No10 should familiarise themselves with the 'commitment to racial equity'. It specifically urges police officers to treat people differently based on the colour of their skin. It should be withdrawn





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Racism Anti-Racism Commitment Equality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gwent Police Faces Legal Threat Over Trans Toilet Policy Amid National ReviewGwent Police is threatened with legal action for allowing transgender officers to use women's facilities based on gender identity, conflicting with a Supreme Court ruling and draft EHRC guidance that prioritize biological sex. The Women's Rights Network demands immediate policy changes across UK police forces.

Read more »

Police Federation Chief Executive Mukund Krishna Sacked After Fraud ArrestMukund Krishna, the chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has been dismissed following his arrest on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position. The federation terminated his contract, which included a £320,000 annual salary and bonuses, effective immediately without payout. Two other former senior members were also arrested. A City of London Police investigation into governance and financial decisions continues. The dismissal coincides with separate employment tribunal allegations that Krishna made sexist remarks toward female staff.

Read more »

With new details in recent police shooting, Anchorage police chief renews call for broader talksAccording to Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case, behavioral health and substance misuse issues are at the heart of the city’s high number of police shootings.

Read more »

Anchorage police chief cites overnight shift, K-9 role in officer’s repeated shootingsAnchorage Police Chief Sean Case said an Anchorage officer’s repeated involvement in shootings can be explained by shift timing and specialized assignment — factors he said increase the likelihood an officer will be sent to high-risk calls.

Read more »