Police Union Warns Labour Justice Reforms Will Turn Officers Into ‘Caretakers for Criminals’

Brian Booth of the Police Federation says reducing custodial sentences and increasing early releases will embolden violent offenders, citing a recent assault on PC Ryan Davis and the swift release of the perpetrator as evidence of danger to public safety.

Police Federation deputy national chairman Brian Booth has warned that the Labour government’s proposed soft‑ justice reform s will turn police officers into ‘caretakers in the community for criminals’.

Booth, who speaks for roughly 145,000 front‑line officers, says the plan to reduce custodial sentences and accelerate early releases will embolden violent offenders and leave victims feeling abandoned. His concerns were amplified by the recent case of Alex Quinn, a 20‑year‑old who was sentenced to three years and ten months for a savage assault on a police officer in Hereford, yet was released after only 82 days under the new ‘home‑detention curfew’ rules.

The attack, which left PC Ryan Davis with a broken leg, multiple fractures, a dislocated ankle and severe facial injuries, has become a rallying point for police unions that fear a widening gap between court‑handed sentences and the lived reality of victims. Booth has written to Justice Secretary David Lammy demanding that the government reconsider the reforms, warning that the disconnect could erode public confidence in law‑and‑order institutions.

The assault on Davis occurred on Good Friday 2024 when the officer, working in plain clothes on a violence‑against‑women‑and‑girls patrol in Hereford town centre, intervened in an altercation involving Quinn and his father, Richard Quinn, 49. The pair reacted with extreme violence, punching, kicking, stamping and choking the officer until he was near‑unconscious. Davis now lives with chronic pain and is unable to return to frontline duties, describing the ordeal as a ‘kick in the teeth’ for the police service.

While Richard Quinn remains in prison serving a four‑year‑three‑month term, his son was released after the time he had already spent on bail wearing an electronic tag was counted towards his sentence. This swift release, made possible by the upcoming sentencing reforms that aim to curb prison overcrowding by replacing short custodial terms with community‑based measures such as electronic monitoring, has sparked fury among officers who argue that the most dangerous individuals should not be allowed back onto the streets so quickly.

Chief constables have projected that the new sentencing framework could raise overall crime rates by up to six percent, with the Home Office estimating an additional £800 million in policing costs – double the original forecast. Booth contends that the government’s approach, which seeks to ‘ditch shorter sentences and increase early releases’, will leave police officers powerless to protect the public.

He urges investment in prison capacity, stating that removing violent offenders from the community is the only proven method to safeguard society. The debate raises broader questions about how to balance prison reform, public safety and the welfare of law‑enforcement personnel who bear the brunt of violent crime





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