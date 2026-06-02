Police Under Investigation After Mother Killed by Abusive Ex in Explosion

An investigation has been launched into police conduct following the death of Jo Shaw, who was killed by her abusive ex-boyfriend Ryan Kelly in a bomb blast. The IOPC is reviewing police interactions with both individuals over five years. Shaw saved her child before the explosion, while tributes highlight her caring nature.

A police force is being investigated following a fatal explosive incident that resulted in the deaths of a mother and her abusive ex-boyfriend. Jo Shaw, aged 35, lost her life on May 3 after her violent former partner Ryan Kelly, 41, forcibly entered her home in Bristol and detonated an explosive device in what authorities are treating as a suspected murder-suicide.

In a heroic act, Shaw managed to protect her child by sending him outside to play on a trampoline moments before the explosion, after a heated argument erupted between her and Kelly. Reports indicate that Shaw had repeatedly contacted police regarding Kelly's behaviour, which included stalking and assault. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced an investigation into the interactions both Shaw and Kelly had with Avon and Somerset Police in the period leading up to their deaths.

The police watchdog confirmed that the last contact with Shaw occurred four days before the blast and the probe will examine incidents spanning five years, from May 2021. IOPC director Derrick Campbell stated: 'My thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected at this very difficult time. We are independent of the police and it is important that we carry out a thorough investigation, to fully establish the circumstances of what happened prior to the tragic events of May 3.

There is a significant history of police involvement in relation to Mr Kelly's behaviour, including allegations of stalking, harassment and assault which we need to examine as part of our investigation. We are reviewing extensive documentation detailing that history as part of our inquiries. We will be keeping all interested parties updated as our investigation, which is at an early stage, progresses.

' Avon and Somerset Police have classified the explosion as deliberate and recorded Shaw's death as a homicide. The force is not seeking any other individuals in connection with her death. Three additional people, including a child, suffered minor injuries. Separate opening inquests determined that Shaw died from a 'penetrating fragmentation blast injury to the chest and pelvis', while Kelly succumbed to 'blast injuries to head, neck, torso and limbs'.

The inquests are scheduled to resume in August at Avon Coroner's Court. Police disclosed that a call was received at 6:17 a.m. from someone inside the house reporting a domestic incident, stating that a known man had forced entry. The caller stayed on the line while officers were dispatched. At 6:30 a.m., the caller informed police that the man was believed to have an explosive device.

Two minutes later, the explosion occurred. Officers arrived at the scene at 6:34 a.m., followed by fire and ambulance services. Residents in neighboring properties were evacuated as a precaution, and the Army conducted searches to ensure the area was safe. A separate search was carried out at an address in the Speedwell area where Kelly resided, but no evacuations were needed there.

Following the tragedy, heartfelt tributes celebrated Shaw's memory, with her family describing her 'warmth, kindness, and strength'. A close friend revealed Shaw's love of poetry, sharing verses that speak of an 'unbreakable, precious thread' with her family. The poem, posted on a GoFundMe page设立 to cover funeral costs and support her child, reads: 'Although it isn't visible, we always know it's there. Our bond cannot be broken; our souls will never part.

My family's always with me, no matter where we are.

' Josie Quinn, who organized the fundraiser, described her 'beautiful friend' as 'one of the most caring and selfless people anyone could have known'. She added: 'She always put others before herself and brought light, warmth, and kindness to everyone around her. Her child was her entire world. Anyone who knew Jo knew she would have done anything to protect them.

No child should ever have to experience such a loss. Their world has been turned upside down, losing the person who loved them unconditionally, who made them feel safe, and who was always there for them.





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