Police to resume search Sunday morning after man disappears underwater in Voorhees, New Jersey

Police will resume the search tomorrow for a missing man who fell beneath the surface of a lake in Voorhees, New Jersey.

Emergency crews suspended their search Saturday evening for a man who disappeared beneath the surface of a lake behind the Camden County Library in Voorhees and plan to resume operations Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to the area of the library at 200 Laurel Road at about 11:50 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, officers observed an unidentified adult man in a nearby lake. As officers attempted to make contact with him, the man submerged beneath the water and did not resurface, according to the Voorhees Police Department.

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Investigators reviewed surveillance footage that showed the man running alone toward the bank of the lake before entering the area, police said. FAA ground stop live updates: Thousands of flights delayed, canceled; 'Zero evidence of anything nefarious,' FAA head saysSpaceX's Starship returns from orbit and is captured by launch pad arms in a dramatic first Fire personnel, emergency management officials, dive teams and search-and-rescue crews were dispatched to assist in the operation.

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Authorities said dive team members searched throughout Saturday but were unable to locate the man before ending operations for the day. Police said there is no threat to public safety but asked residents to avoid the immediate area to allow first responders room to work. PHL passengers navigate delays, cancellations after ground stop