Police to Interview Gordon Brown in Probe of Peter Mandelson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is reportedly set to be interviewed by police as part of their investigation into allegations that Peter Mandelson, a former Labour minister, passed sensitive information to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein while in government. The interview is part of an effort by Scotland Yard to gather sufficient evidence to charge Mandelson, who was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Delays in obtaining unredacted US 'Epstein files' have complicated the investigation, potentially requiring a mutual legal assistance process. Both Brown and Mandelson have previously addressed the scandal, with Brown expressing regret over his appointments and Mandelson denying any wrongdoing and vowing to cooperate with authorities.

Police are set to interview former Prime Minister Gordon Brown as part of their investigation into Peter Mandelson 's connections with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein , according to recent claims.

Detectives from Scotland Yard are reportedly planning to invite Brown for an interview to discuss Mandelson's activities during his tenure in the New Labour government. Lord Mandelson, a former Labour cabinet minister, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office after a search of his properties in north London and Wiltshire. He is accused of passing sensitive information to Epstein while serving as Business Secretary in Brown's government between 2008 and 2010.

The Metropolitan Police are hoping that interviews with individuals who served in government alongside Lord Mandelson will yield sufficient evidence to charge him. This strategy is partly due to delays in obtaining unredacted copies of the so-called 'Epstein files' that were published in the United States. According to The Telegraph, the FBI has not responded to Scotland Yard's request for the files, which was made under an informal information-sharing agreement.

This lack of cooperation may force the UK government to pursue a more bureaucratic 'mutual legal assistance' process to secure the documents. Gordon Brown has previously addressed the allegations, describing suggestions that Mandelson was passing information to Epstein while in government as 'a betrayal of everything we stand for as a country.

' The former Prime Minister also expressed that he 'greatly regrets' appointing Lord Mandelson as Business Secretary in 2008 and later elevating him to the peerage. Mandelson's ties to Epstein led to his dismissal as Britain's ambassador to the US last year, just seven months after being appointed to the Washington role by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The scandal surrounding Mandelson's appointment has caused significant political fallout, with many Labour MPs now questioning whether to distance themselves from him.

Lord Mandelson has vowed to cooperate fully with the Metropolitan Police investigation and to clear his name. He has denied that the release of documents about Epstein in the US shows he broke any laws or acted for personal gain, while repeatedly expressing regret over his friendship with Epstein. A Metropolitan Police spokesman declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, stating: 'We are not providing comment on our ongoing investigation.

' A spokesman for Gordon Brown also issued a denial, saying: 'Neither Mr Brown nor anyone on his behalf has been approached by the police in relation to an interview about Lord Mandelson.





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Gordon Brown Peter Mandelson Jeffrey Epstein Metropolitan Police Misconduct In Public Office New Labour Epstein Files FBI Mutual Legal Assistance Keir Starmer

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