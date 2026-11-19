Police activity was reported at the home of singer Madison Beer, the fiancée of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Police activity was reported Wednesday night at the Los Angeles home of singer Madison Beer, the fiancée of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, according to reports and video from the scene.

Video appeared to show Herbert and Beer outside the home as LAPD converged on the property in the Hollywood Hills. According to property records, the home belongs to Beer. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and girlfriend Madison Beer watch Game 3 of World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Also read Madison Beer Caught in Relatable Moment at Hollywood Event During Justin Herbert's Game

According to LAPD, officers at the Hollywood Division received a report of a break-in at a home just before 8 p.m., but dispatch upgraded the call to a burglary after speaking with the caller. However, officers on scene determined no crime had occurred, LAPD said. The incident came one night after the Sherman Oaks home of tennis star Sloane Stephens was targeted by home invaders.

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The reports have left many homeowners on edge as authorities continue to respond to incidents at high-profile residences. Exclusive: Mamdani, Tisch on disbanding NYPD SRG protest unit